Best Mods for Dragon’s Dogma 2

A character walks the streets of a town in Dragon's Dogma 2

Everybody loves a good mod and the fact we can get great ones for games such as Horizon’s Forbidden West and now, Dragon’s Dogma 2 makes us very happy.

The modders have been busy since launch making the game even better so we have hand-picked some of our favorite mods for DD2 right here. Mods are arriving all the time so we shall, of course, keep this page updated if anything better comes along, but for now, if you are serious about your Dragon’s Dogma gaming, get these installed!

Dragon’s Dogma 2 mods

Crazy’s Shop

In your face Capcom. Add lots of essentials as microtransactions on Steam. Sure, go ahead, the modders will fix that. With all the items Capcom is selling for extra in the game, albeit rare drops, this mod will allow you to get more of them easily from vendors in Vernworth.

The mod adds x255 Elite & Explorer Camp Kit, Wakestones, Rift Crystals, Farrystones, Beetles, and more to the shops in Vernworth and restocks every day. That’s way more than you will ever need but saves you the mental trauma of whether you need to spend extra to enjoy your game that bit more.

BetterUI – Colorful Map Icons

It seems we aren’t the only ones who struggle to make out some of the icons on Dragon’s Dogma 2’s map. This nice and simple mod replaces the oh-so-beige stick icons with ones that pop a little more, making it a bit easier on tired old eyes like ours.

Fluffy’s Mod Manager

One of the more complex mods behind the scenes at least is perhaps the simplest to explain what it does. Fluffy’s Mod Manager allows you to install and uninstall as many mods for DD2 as you like without messing around manually installing PAK files. Take the main out of improving your game and install Fluffy’s Mod Manager today.

Stutter & FPS Fix

This mod is a remarkably simple registry tweak that should help you experience less stuttering in towns and cities, even on older CPUs. If this is a problem your game is beset with, it may well be worth checking this one out.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally

Gaming Editor

