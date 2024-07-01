Languagesx
How to get Two-Handed Sword Talisman in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

two-handed sword talisman elden ring

If you’re not familiar with how much Talismans can affect your Elden Ring game then picking up and equipping this specific one will change all of that.

We’re talking about the Two-Handed Sword Talisman here and as you would expect from the name of this one, it’ll help you two-handed users.

But, to get this Talisman, you will have to head off the beaten path.

Here, we’ll take you through exactly how to get to the Two-Handed Sword Talisman in Shadow of the Erdtree so you can boost your two-handed power.

Where to find Two-Handed Sword Talisman in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Two-Handed Sword Talisman is located within the Temple Town Ruins, specifically, right at the top of the area, inside a small room.

If you haven’t discovered the Temple Town Ruins though, it is somewhat hidden, so let’s talk about how to get there easily.

First start at Moorth Ruins, head northeast, and go through the tunnel north of the small body of water.

Carry on and through the poison area, following the path round to the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace.

Then, you can go west/southwest, and if you carry on long enough, you should come across the Temple Town Ruins.

There is also a Site of Grace close by, just a little northwest, so grab that in case of any issues.

two-handed sword talisman elden ring location

Once you’re in the Ruins, just progress through to the top structure as previously mentioned, head into the room, and open the chest to receive the Two-Handed Sword Talisman.

Now you can simply equip it and you’ll receive a substantial buff when utilizing any weapon in a two-handed fashion – more than worth doing a little exploring for!

Recommended Shadow of the Erdtree weapon location guides

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019.

