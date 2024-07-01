How to get Two-Handed Sword Talisman in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

If you’re not familiar with how much Talismans can affect your Elden Ring game then picking up and equipping this specific one will change all of that.

We’re talking about the Two-Handed Sword Talisman here and as you would expect from the name of this one, it’ll help you two-handed users.

But, to get this Talisman, you will have to head off the beaten path.

Here, we’ll take you through exactly how to get to the Two-Handed Sword Talisman in Shadow of the Erdtree so you can boost your two-handed power.

Where to find Two-Handed Sword Talisman in Shadow of the Erdtree

The Two-Handed Sword Talisman is located within the Temple Town Ruins, specifically, right at the top of the area, inside a small room.

If you haven’t discovered the Temple Town Ruins though, it is somewhat hidden, so let’s talk about how to get there easily.

First start at Moorth Ruins, head northeast, and go through the tunnel north of the small body of water.

Carry on and through the poison area, following the path round to the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace.

Then, you can go west/southwest, and if you carry on long enough, you should come across the Temple Town Ruins.

There is also a Site of Grace close by, just a little northwest, so grab that in case of any issues.

Once you’re in the Ruins, just progress through to the top structure as previously mentioned, head into the room, and open the chest to receive the Two-Handed Sword Talisman.

Now you can simply equip it and you’ll receive a substantial buff when utilizing any weapon in a two-handed fashion – more than worth doing a little exploring for!

