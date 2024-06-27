Languagesx
How to get Madding Hand in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Madness builds were a big part of the base Elden Ring game due to the sheer amount of damage you could inflict.

In Shadow of the Erdtree, this certainly continues, with not only a full area dedicated to madness, but also a unique madness weapon that you can find.

This is called the Madding Hand and can be utilized alone, or alongside other weapons to make for some serious madness action.

Below, we’ll take you through the process for how to get the Madding Hand in Shadow of the Erdtree so you can head straight to this powerful addition to your arsenal.

Where to find Madding Hand in Shadow of the Erdtree

To get to the Madding Hand in Shadow of the Erdtree, you must first unlock the Abyssal Woods section of the map – something that many of you may not have done.

It’s a bit of a ‘secret’ area since you don’t technically have to go there to complete the DLC, and is hidden down a secret path, but is also one of the creepiest locations in all of Elden Ring.

madding hand elden ring location

To get to Abyssal Woods, you have to initially make your way to the Main Gate Plaza Site of Grace within Shadow Keep, and progress upward, onto the outside area and down the ladder next to the flaming boats.

From here, you’ll then need to scale down and open an illusory wall, right of the Domain of Dragons painting, and enter the stone coffin, out to Scadu Altus.

Now, progress all the way through here in a southerly direction, dropping down onto gravestones, next to a large waterfall. Once you’re at the bottom, head down once more, next to the subsequent waterfall.

Take an immediate left turn and into the Darklight Catacombs marked by two small flaming altars. ‘Complete’ this dungeon by going all of the way through and defeating Jori, Elder Inquisitor at the end.

After doing so, you should be able to continue to Abyssal Woods.

Now, simply progress forward, unlocking the Woodland Trail Site of Grace. Continue down the defined path that has messages on it and you should come across the Madding Hand enemy.

Defeat this miniboss and you’ll be given the Madding Hand for yourself!

Other Shadow of the Erdtree weapon location guides

