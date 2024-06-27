Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home How to get Leda’s Sword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

How to get Leda’s Sword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

ledas sword elden ring

When someone’s name is tied to a sword in Elden Ring, you know it’s probably one you’ll want to pick up to at least check out its unique attributes.

This is certainly furthered in Shadow of the Erdtree, with a few more weapons of this ilk added to the pool.

Leda’s Sword is one of these, but you don’t just simply pick it up off the ground on your travels in the Land of Shadow.

Read on for where to find Leda’s Sword in the Elden Ring DLC so you can explore it’s moveset.

Where to find Leda’s Sword in Shadow of the Erdtree

To get Leda’s Sword in Shadow of the Erdtree, you must defeat Needle Knight Leda herself.

You will have spoken with Leda as you progress through the story of the DLC, as she, and her allies are guiding you on a path forward.

She’s also the one who you talk to to actually enter the expansion, just to be even more clear on who the NPC is.

However, while you do converse with her and her party in the Realm of Shadow, refrain from killing her before the time is right.

This is because even if you do try and challenge her, she will teleport away, since there is a specific point in the story when you come face to face in battle.

Unfortunately, you will have to wait some time though because it is not until right before the final boss.

ledas sword elden ring location

This is in Enir Ilim, and as you make your way up through the area, there comes a point where you are talked to by Leda, and subsequently challenged to a fight between her and the rest of the gang.

Defeating her will grant you with Leda’s Sword, alongside other gear that is equipped by the additional enemies in the battle if you grab them off their bodies afterward.

Other Shadow of the Erdtree weapon location guides

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

ledas sword elden ring
How to get Leda’s Sword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward
Connor McGregor as he appear in HItman.
Conor McGregor has to watch his back as he becomes latest target in Hitman
Paul McNally
madding hand elden ring
How to get Madding Hand in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward
Modded Super Monkey Ball Controller
This guy is playing Super Monkey Ball with an actual super monkey ball. Why can’t he become the next President?
Paul McNally
Steam game recording
How to use Steam’s new Game Recording feature so you can play back that perfect headshot time and time again
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

ledas sword elden ring
Gaming

How to get Leda's Sword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward7 seconds

When someone’s name is tied to a sword in Elden Ring, you know it’s probably one you’ll want to pick up to at least check out its unique attributes. This...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.