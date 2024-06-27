How to get Leda’s Sword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

When someone’s name is tied to a sword in Elden Ring, you know it’s probably one you’ll want to pick up to at least check out its unique attributes.

This is certainly furthered in Shadow of the Erdtree, with a few more weapons of this ilk added to the pool.

Leda’s Sword is one of these, but you don’t just simply pick it up off the ground on your travels in the Land of Shadow.

Read on for where to find Leda’s Sword in the Elden Ring DLC so you can explore it’s moveset.

Where to find Leda’s Sword in Shadow of the Erdtree

To get Leda’s Sword in Shadow of the Erdtree, you must defeat Needle Knight Leda herself.

You will have spoken with Leda as you progress through the story of the DLC, as she, and her allies are guiding you on a path forward.

She’s also the one who you talk to to actually enter the expansion, just to be even more clear on who the NPC is.

However, while you do converse with her and her party in the Realm of Shadow, refrain from killing her before the time is right.

This is because even if you do try and challenge her, she will teleport away, since there is a specific point in the story when you come face to face in battle.

Unfortunately, you will have to wait some time though because it is not until right before the final boss.

This is in Enir Ilim, and as you make your way up through the area, there comes a point where you are talked to by Leda, and subsequently challenged to a fight between her and the rest of the gang.

Defeating her will grant you with Leda’s Sword, alongside other gear that is equipped by the additional enemies in the battle if you grab them off their bodies afterward.

