How to get Impenetrable Thorns in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

While many Elden Ring players will simply go for the biggest sword they can find and wield it throughout the game, there are in fact other avenues you can go down to feel your enemies.

Magic is one these, and when used correctly, along with the best sorceries, it may even be more potent than swinging some steel around.

One extremely powerful spell that has been added in Shadow of the Erdtree is Impenetrable Thorns but you must find it out in the Realm of Shadow.

Here, we’ll take you to the exact location of Impenetrable Thorns so you can get to inflicting some serious damage with this sorcery.

Where to find Impenetrable Thorns in Shadow of the Erdtree

To get your hands on Impenetrable Thorns in Shadow of the Erdtree, first start at the Dark Chamber Entrance Site of Grace within Shadow Keep.

You can start elsewhere at this POI but using this Grace is the fastest route to the spell.

At Dark Chamber Entrance, immediately head back down the stairs and out of the door to your right.

Continue outdoors, past the various lit torches and right onto the slim pathway.

Just after you go down a small set of stairs, look to your right and down where you should be able to see a bat enemy.

Drop down, kill it if you wish, and on your immediate left should be a body with a purple glowing item on it.

Go and pick this up and the Impenetrable Thorns sorcery will be yours!

You will need some form of staff and a Faith level of 24 so keep that in mind before wanting to equip it.

As previously alluded to, Impenetrable Thorns is one of the best sorceries in the game right now so definitely grab it and use it while you can, because FromSoft might end up dropping a patch nerfing it into oblivion…

