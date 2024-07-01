How to get Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

There are undoubtedly some pretty nice-looking swords in Elden Ring and with Shadow of the Erdtree, there are only more selections added to the pool.

The Fire Knight’s Greatsword is definitely one of these, and may actually even be the best weapons that you can find in the DLC once paired with a specific Ash of War.

To give you a helping hand, we’ll take you through where to find the Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Shadow of the Erdtree so you can experience this weapon for yourself.

Where to find Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Shadow of the Erdtree

To get the Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Shadow of the Erdtree, you will have to get to killing Fire Knights – specifically the one that carries the sword in question.

The place to do this is at Shadow Keep and annoyingly, there is no guaranteed drop, you will need to farm the enemy over and over until the Fire Knight’s Greatsword is yours.

For the specific Fire Knight you need to target, start at the Storehouse, First Floor Site of Grace. You will have passed the Fire Knight to get access to this Grace anyway so you’ll know what you’re up against.

Simply use the elevator immediately behind you from the Grace to go down to the Fire Knight’s level.

Now just keep killing it over and over, and hopefully, luck is on your side for a speedy drop.

To give you a leg up here, make sure you equip the Silver Scarab talisman as this will boost item discovery significantly.

Now, to make it an absolute beast of a weapon, you’ll need to equip the Flame Skewer Ash of War which boosts its damage significantly. It also gives you a literal flaming sword in the process and who doesn’t love that?!

Other Shadow of the Erdtree weapon location guides