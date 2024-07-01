Languagesx
How to get Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

There are undoubtedly some pretty nice-looking swords in Elden Ring and with Shadow of the Erdtree, there are only more selections added to the pool.

The Fire Knight’s Greatsword is definitely one of these, and may actually even be the best weapons that you can find in the DLC once paired with a specific Ash of War.

To give you a helping hand, we’ll take you through where to find the Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Shadow of the Erdtree so you can experience this weapon for yourself.

Where to find Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Shadow of the Erdtree

To get the Fire Knight’s Greatsword in Shadow of the Erdtree, you will have to get to killing Fire Knights – specifically the one that carries the sword in question.

The place to do this is at Shadow Keep and annoyingly, there is no guaranteed drop, you will need to farm the enemy over and over until the Fire Knight’s Greatsword is yours.

For the specific Fire Knight you need to target, start at the Storehouse, First Floor Site of Grace. You will have passed the Fire Knight to get access to this Grace anyway so you’ll know what you’re up against.

Simply use the elevator immediately behind you from the Grace to go down to the Fire Knight’s level.

fire knights greatsword location elden ring

Now just keep killing it over and over, and hopefully, luck is on your side for a speedy drop.

To give you a leg up here, make sure you equip the Silver Scarab talisman as this will boost item discovery significantly.

Now, to make it an absolute beast of a weapon, you’ll need to equip the Flame Skewer Ash of War which boosts its damage significantly. It also gives you a literal flaming sword in the process and who doesn’t love that?!

Other Shadow of the Erdtree weapon location guides

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more

