Home Judge allows Hafa Adai Bingo case defendant to travel to South Korea

Judge allows Hafa Adai Bingo case defendant to travel to South Korea

A pair of handcuffs on a South Korean flag. Judge allows Hafa Adai Bingo case defendant to travel to South Korea

A federal judge in the U.S. District Court of Guam has approved a request by a defendant in the high-profile Hafa Adai Bingo case to travel overseas.

The accused is part of the ongoing case and has her itinerary approved to visit South Korea, despite ongoing proceedings tied to illegal gambling and money-laundering allegations.

Judge approves travel for Hafa Adai Bingo defendant

Won Sun Min, one of several defendants charged in connection with the alleged illegal bingo operation, has been granted permission to travel to South Korea between January 6 and January 15, 2026, according to court documents.

Federal prosecutors have put forward an argument that says the actions of these individuals, including Min, generated millions of dollars in proceeds, violated U.S. laws governing illegal gambling businesses, and their actions involved money-laundering conspiracies to conceal or distribute proceeds.

Min has already pleaded guilty to some charges and agreed to forfeit $930,143.07 of the illegally gained proceeds.

Min’s travel green lit despite federal allegations

“The defendants operated Hafa Adai Bingo as an illegal gambling business by conducting bingo games, retaining and diverting bingo profits and proceeds,” read the court filing against the accused.

Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo has approved the request on medical grounds, said the Pacific Daily News. The case centers around allegations that defendants operated an illegal gambling enterprise under the guise of a charitable bingo operation connected to the Guam Shrine Club (GSC).

“Instead, the GSC officers issued profit distribution and other checks to co-conspirator Won Sun Min (‘Min’) and defendant Marasigan. Min and Marasigan received over $2 million and $15 million of bingo proceeds, respectively, from GSC.”

Under federal law, an “illegal gambling business” is defined as one that violates state or territorial law, involves five or more persons, and remains in substantially continuous operation for more than 30 days or generates more than $2,000 in a single day.

If the federal argument is successful, Min could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the illegal gambling allegations.

On money-laundering conspiracy charges, there is a possible 20-year custodial term and a fine of up to $500,000, or twice the value of the laundered funds.

Featured image: Adobe Firefly

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Empty Louisiana gaming regulator hearing room prepared for a DraftKings license review
DraftKings gets four-month Louisiana license extension amid AI review
ReadWrite
Historic horse racing terminals in an empty Massachusetts simulcast center
Historic Horse Racing Machines Test Massachusetts Casino Model
ReadWrite
New Jersey State House exterior in Trenton, where the underage gambling bill is advancing
Civil Fines Proposed for NJ Underage Gambling at Casinos, Simulcasts
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of online betting revenue directed toward a brightly lit gambling treatment center
Treatment funds in proposed South Carolina online betting plan
ReadWrite
Abstract sports-betting permit under regulatory review in Louisiana
DraftKings Gets Conditional Louisiana Sports-Betting Extension
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Basketball hoop and shot clock above an indoor arena with spectators in the stands
News

CFTC Tells Novig and ProphetX to Hold Back Micro and Scorigami Contracts
ReadWrite2 hours

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has told prediction-market operators Novig and ProphetX not to list a set of sports event contracts the two companies had already self-certified, according to Front...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software