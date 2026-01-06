A federal judge in the U.S. District Court of Guam has approved a request by a defendant in the high-profile Hafa Adai Bingo case to travel overseas.

The accused is part of the ongoing case and has her itinerary approved to visit South Korea, despite ongoing proceedings tied to illegal gambling and money-laundering allegations.

Judge approves travel for Hafa Adai Bingo defendant

Won Sun Min, one of several defendants charged in connection with the alleged illegal bingo operation, has been granted permission to travel to South Korea between January 6 and January 15, 2026, according to court documents.

Federal prosecutors have put forward an argument that says the actions of these individuals, including Min, generated millions of dollars in proceeds, violated U.S. laws governing illegal gambling businesses, and their actions involved money-laundering conspiracies to conceal or distribute proceeds.

Min has already pleaded guilty to some charges and agreed to forfeit $930,143.07 of the illegally gained proceeds.

Min’s travel green lit despite federal allegations

“The defendants operated Hafa Adai Bingo as an illegal gambling business by conducting bingo games, retaining and diverting bingo profits and proceeds,” read the court filing against the accused.

Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo has approved the request on medical grounds, said the Pacific Daily News. The case centers around allegations that defendants operated an illegal gambling enterprise under the guise of a charitable bingo operation connected to the Guam Shrine Club (GSC).

“Instead, the GSC officers issued profit distribution and other checks to co-conspirator Won Sun Min (‘Min’) and defendant Marasigan. Min and Marasigan received over $2 million and $15 million of bingo proceeds, respectively, from GSC.”

Under federal law, an “illegal gambling business” is defined as one that violates state or territorial law, involves five or more persons, and remains in substantially continuous operation for more than 30 days or generates more than $2,000 in a single day.

If the federal argument is successful, Min could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the illegal gambling allegations.

On money-laundering conspiracy charges, there is a possible 20-year custodial term and a fine of up to $500,000, or twice the value of the laundered funds.

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