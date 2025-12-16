Home Belfast man sentenced for operating illegal bingo enterprise from home

Belfast man sentenced for operating illegal bingo enterprise from home

A cheerful wooden sign reading "BINGO" in bold white letters hangs prominently beside the doorframe. Belfast man sentenced for operating illegal bingo enterprise from home

A 36-year-old man from the Belfast area, in Northern Ireland, has been sentenced this week (December 15) for offences linked to the operation of an illegal bingo enterprise and online raffle from his home address.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have provided the update, stating that the man had entered an earlier guilty plea to both offences. The sentences were for “organizing or managing prohibited gaming, and possessing criminal property.”

As a result, the man was handed a 10 month custodial sentence suspended for 12 months.

Bingo slips and dabbers seized during search of illegal bingo enterprise

According to Detective Sergeant Torrance from the Police Service’s Economic Crime Unit at the force, the investigation in this case began in 2020.

“In Northern Ireland this is an illegal offence under the Betting, Gaming, Lotteries and Amusements (Northern Ireland) Order 1985.

“We commenced enquiries beginning with the analysis of bank accounts which revealed transactions over a three year period linked to evidence of a bingo and raffle enterprise.”

A house and a vehicle were also searched and it was then that bingo-related evidence was seized in the form of bingo slips, bingo dabbers, delivery cards, raffle tickets, bingo cards, cash, and other items.

“Electronic items were also removed from the property for further analysis which documented several recordings of the bingo taking place at the premises.

“We also worked alongside the local council who advised an application had not been received to operate a bingo enterprise – and our enquiries with HMRC also documented inconsistent earnings.

“McAreavey made substantial financial gain from this operation. Profits were also used to help fund a second unrelated business operated by the accused.”

The DCI, Uel Boyd, of the PSNI Economic Crime Unit has further warned people against these types of activities: “Anyone involved in unlicensed gambling will be detected, investigated and ultimately prosecuted.

“We work alongside partner agencies and licensing authorities to investigate reports, follow financial and intelligence leads, and ensure those responsible are brought before court.”

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

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Sophie Atkinson
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Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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