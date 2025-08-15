Home Online bingo players say glitch fallout spreads beyond Gala

Composite image showing a Ladbrokes betting shop on the left and a Gala Bingo hall on the right, separated by a purple gradient.
Ladbrokes and Gala Bingo are both owned by Entain, with players alleging a technical glitch affected multiple brands across the group. Credit: Mtaylor848 via CC BY 3.0 Unported / Dave Green / Gala Bingo - Crompton Street / CC BY-SA 2.0

Players across the UK are demanding answers after a “technical glitch” on Gala Bingo left hundreds believing they had won thousands, only to have their winnings cancelled.

Speaking to ReadWrite, customers say the scandal stretches wider than Gala, implicating other well-known brands including Foxy Bingo and Ladbrokes, all of which sit under the same parent company.

Screenshot of a Gala Bingo account withdrawal history showing multiple processed withdrawals on 4 August 2025, including sums of £2,600, £2,400, and £220.
Account records show thousands of pounds withdrawn before Gala Bingo reversed winnings. Credit: ReadWrite

On 4 August, Gala’s Summer Nights Bingo promotion malfunctioned, erroneously crediting accounts with prizes far above the advertised £150 jackpot. For nearly two hours, players were congratulated by chat hosts, told to “enjoy their winnings” and in some cases, even managed to withdraw funds. Screenshots show balances swelling with payouts between £40 and £2,400, with one shared pot appearing to hit £1.6 million.

Screenshot of Gala Bingo game history dated 4 August 2025. It shows a “Runner-Up Reward” win type with a total winning amount of £1,629,600 shared among 1,189 players. The jackpot winners count is listed as zero.
Nikki Douthwaite’s Gala Bingo game history screenshot showing a £1.6 million “Runner-Up Reward” shared across more than 1,100 players. Credit: Nikki Douthwaite / ReadWrite

One woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “Some of the players that night did win and bank winnings… and were told by Gala that they can keep their winnings for being loyal customers. The story is about the players that have been denied their winnings or have had winnings taken back from their bank accounts, and have been chat and account banned for asking questions.”

She added that some players had even endured untrained “wellness checks” from Gala staff, who they say were untrained, or unexpected visits from police and ambulances after complaining.

Screenshot from Gala Bingo app inbox dated 6 August 2025, offering a £20 bingo bonus as a goodwill gesture after a technical error on 4 August.
Gala Bingo gave some players a £20 bonus after voiding their winnings. Credit: ReadWrite

She described her own heartbreak: “It was the biggest win I’ve ever had. I always said one day I will win big… and I thought that night was it. The money is real as I managed to withdraw to my bank and have screenshots from Gala telling me to spend my winnings wisely.” But after questioning Gala, she says she was banned for five years and offered only a £20 bingo bonus as “compensation.”

Screenshot from Gala Bingo app inbox dated 4 August 2025, advising a player who made a large withdrawal to “spend wisely” and offering information about safer gambling tools such as deposit limits.
Gala Bingo message warning a player to “spend wisely” after a large withdrawal. Credit: ReadWrite

‘Not just Gala’: bingo players point to wider issues across Entain brands

Nikki Douthwaite, 48, from Edenbridge, Kent, was another player caught in the fiasco. She told us: “They’ve done disgusting [things] in how they treat people. Some people have been paid out and some people haven’t, and we’ve all got evidence – loads of it.”

Nikki said she managed to withdraw £500 before her account was frozen. Her mother withdrew £200, while others in the community lost far more: “Someone else has got £7,000, someone’s got nothing. How’s that fair in your terms and conditions? Either there’s a glitch or there’s not.”

Screenshot of an email from Ladbrokes informing a customer that, due to a technical error on 4 August 2025, their account was incorrectly credited with bingo winnings. The email states that since funds were already withdrawn, Ladbrokes will not adjust the balance, and apologises for the inconvenience.
Ladbrokes email acknowledging the same 4 August technical error, telling a customer they could keep withdrawn winnings. Credit: Provided by Nikki Douthwaite / ReadWrite

She stressed that the problem is “not just Gala.” “It’s also Foxy. It’s a whole part of their chain… Gala, Foxy, all of them are under LC International Limited,” Nikki explained. “I could say Ladbrokes is another one. It’s bigger than that.”

ReadWrite has seen screenshots suggesting a similar issue occurred on Ladbrokes and has contacted Entain for clarification.

Screenshot of a Ladbrokes account transaction history from August 2025. It shows multiple deposits of £5, along with withdrawals of £600 marked as “processed” and “reviewing.” One attempted withdrawal of £1,885 is marked “cancelled.”
Ladbrokes account history showing cancelled and reviewed withdrawals, raising concerns that the Gala Bingo glitch may also have affected other Entain-owned brands. Credit: Provided by Nikki Douthwaite / ReadWrite

LC International Limited is the payment processing name used by Entain PLC. Players would typically see this on their bank statements when depositing or withdrawing funds, and it covers multiple gambling brands including Gala Bingo, Foxy Bingo, Ladbrokes and Coral Casino.

Screenshot of a Foxy Bingo account transaction history from August 2025. It shows multiple withdrawals, including £2,000 and £2,400, marked as “cancelled,” and others for £1,400 and £1,350 marked as “processed.”
Foxy Bingo account records showing large withdrawals cancelled after the 4 August glitch. Credit: Provided by Nikki Douthwaite / ReadWrite

However, some players reported having accounts suspended or permanently blocked. “I’ve been banned for five years,” Nikki said. Others said attempts to complain were met with gambling-limit restrictions or intrusive calls about their “mental health” from unqualified staff.

For many, the fallout has caused more than financial damage. Nikki admitted: “For me, £4,000 would have been a dream to mail to my dad. That would have been amazing to say I’d finally paid him back. Instead, I feel very let down.”

More than 160 people have now joined a Facebook group titled “Justice for Gala Victims.” Some are preparing legal action, while others are calling on the Gambling Commission to audit operators more closely.

Players say their trust in online bingo has been shattered. The anonymous winner said bluntly: “I will never play on Gala again. They have broken my trust.”

Nikki added: “Until they’ve got a system in place that works for everybody… I wouldn’t trust them. Financially, stop playing with them.”

The Gambling Commission confirmed it is investigating Gala Bingo but said it could not comment further on whether other brands were involved. Gala’s parent company, Entain, which also owns Ladbrokes and Foxy Bingo, has so far apologised only for a “technical error” and pointed to its terms and conditions, which state winnings can be voided in the event of a malfunction.

But for many, those explanations ring hollow. As Nikki put it: “You can’t have one rule for one and one for the other. Pay everyone or pay no one – but don’t pick and choose.” Entain recently reported its half-year financial report, seeing a rise of 7% year-on-year, reaching £2.63 billion.

ReadWrite has reached out to Entain for comment.

Featured image: Mtaylor848 via CC BY 3.0 Unported / Dave Green / Gala Bingo – Crompton Street / CC BY-SA 2.0

