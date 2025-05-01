Ladbrokes settles with stable lad, with reaction from betting disputes solicitor

Ladbrokes has intimated it will pay out €100,000 to Irish stable lad Dylan Phelan following a lengthy impasse, with a betting and gaming disputes solicitor commenting on the situation.

Speaking from experience of similar cases, Paul Kanolik told ReadWrite that “legal action (is) sometimes the only option to obtain a recovery”, with Phelan and his representatives opening proceedings against the Entain-owned high street betting brand.

The saga appears to be nearing a conclusion, aided by a social media storm in recent weeks, generating huge publicity and negative PR for Ladbrokes.

25-year-old Phelan from Dungarvan in County Waterford, Ireland, placed a €30 each-way double on Rocky’s Diamond in a maiden hurdle contest at Limerick race course, and Diamond Nora at Ballirobe, at respective prices of 80-1 and 125-1.

Both horses triumphed, but the betting operator refused to pay out due to an ongoing investigation by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB).

Ladbrokes initially stated the decision to withhold the payment was “entirely consistent” with its terms and conditions, but after further dialogue with the IHRB, they have opted to settle bets relating to the two horses, although the investigation is ongoing.

Dylan Phelan is a stable boy for Declan Queally, the Waterford-based trainer of both the winning horses, but the body confirmed that Phelan was not a subject of the investigation.

He has had a rollercoaster year since the race meetings on April 19, last year, but the story is a convoluted one, given that he works in the yard where the horses are trained and not a complete stranger on the outside. That doesn’t mean Phelan is implicated in the situation, but it reflects the need for the IHRB investigation to provide full transparency on the case.

Phelan also placed smaller bets, combining the winning horses with other betting operators, including Paddy Power and BoyleSports, which paid out on the wagers.

Appropriate to proceed

A statement from Ladbrokes read: “We have now discussed this matter with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board [IHRB] in order to seek a resolution as quickly as possible. Although the IHRB is unable to provide details of the investigation, or its likely duration, we are satisfied that it is appropriate to proceed with payment of the relevant bets in accordance with our terms and conditions.”

As reported by the Racing Post, the each-way double wager at prices of 80-1 and 125-1, respectively, should have resulted in a life-changing payout of €319,440 ($426,051), but Ladbrokes’ maximum payout for a bet placed in a retail shop for the relevant type of races is €100,000.

It remains to be seen if the legal action will continue and what the outcome will be, and while Phelan may be disappointed to be set for €100,000 instead of three times that amount, it still represents a substantial return.

🚨 Just to clarify Dylan Phelan will be paid €100,000 ONLY by Ladbrokes in accordance with their max pay-out in shops. He will NOT be paid the full €300,000 for the winning double on Diamond Nora at 125/1 & Rocky's Diamond at 80/1. What's your thoughts on this boys? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rMhrCVqZvR — Stephen R Power (@racingblogger) April 26, 2025

Imperative that customers are aware of such limits

Mr Kanolik, a partner at Ellis Jones Solicitors, added that bettors need to be aware of payout limits when a bet is placed.

He told ReadWrite, “The recent news regarding Dylan Phelan’s unsettled bet with Ladbrokes is the latest of a number of high-profile cases where punters have been required to take legal action against betting companies or to publicise their positions in order to recover winnings. Thankfully for Mr Phelan, if recent reports are correct then Ladbrokes is now willing to settle his bet, albeit the payout may be limited to €100,000 in accordance with Ladbrokes’ terms and conditions.”

Kanolik continued, “It is not uncommon for betting operators to have payout limits, and the applicability of those will depend in part on whether the relevant terms and conditions have been properly incorporated into the contract between the parties. It is important that customers are aware of such limits, as they help to place the odds further in favour of the betting operators.”

He concluded, “I regularly see cases where customers are not being paid by betting operators, with legal action sometimes being the only option to obtain a recovery. The hope for customers is that betting operators will reflect on cases such as Mr Phelan’s and will be keen to make payment to avoid legal action and negative publicity.”

