Entain confirms Stella David as permanent CEO

The British betting giant Entain has confirmed Stella David as its new CEO.

She assumes the role on a permanent basis, following two stints as the interim chief in recent times.

David’s appointment takes immediate effect, as confirmed by a company statement, succeeding Gavin Isaacs after the Australian departed the company in February this year.

She has served as the interim leader since his exit, having first held he reigns after Jette Nygaard-Andersen left the firm in 2023.

The appointment should provide stability in the boardroom for the parent company of well-established gambling brands such as Ladbrokes, Coral, and Bwin, as well as certainty for the new CEO.

“Entain has a clear strategy and we are making great strides in strengthening our operational capabilities,” said David in the statement.

“Having taken the time to reflect, I am hugely excited to be leading the business going forward as Entain CEO as we accelerate our journey of improvement.

She continued, “Entain is a great business with significant potential. I am confident in its ability to deliver further success in the future.”

Entain says Stella David, who had been serving as interim CEO, will take on the position at the UK gambling group on a permanent basis https://t.co/bv67y4HlqM — Bloomberg (@business) April 29, 2025

Accomplished and commercial business leader

Given her background and time served with the major gambling operator, Stella David is well placed to take on the role and the challenges ahead. She also has experience as the chairperson of the company, but vacated the position to step into the void left by Isaacs two months ago.

Pierre Bouchut was the successor as chairperson, and now he lauded David’s appointment, with the “consistency and stability” that it brings.

“The board is delighted to have appointed Stella as CEO,” stated Bouchut.

“She is an accomplished and commercial business leader with a long track record of success across multiple industries. Stella has played a pivotal role in shaping, implementing, and executing the ongoing delivery of Entain’s strategy to drive value for our shareholders.”

“She is highly regarded by our stakeholders. Her appointment provides consistency and stability as the business pursues its many growth opportunities,” added the French executive.

Stella David also serves as chair of Norwegian Cruise Lines, where she has been a non-executive director since January this year, while she is also a non-exec director at drinks giant Bacardi.

Following the company update, Entain’s share price spiked by almost three per cent at 646.4p ($0.87) on Tuesday morning (April 29).

Image credit: Entain