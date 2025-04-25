Ladbrokes holds firm on refusal to pay out six-figure sum to winner in Ireland

Over a year has passed since Irish bettor Dylan Phelan placed a €30 ($34) each-way double on two horses, but Ladbrokes has refused to pay out the six-figure winning sum.

The Entain-owned betting brand insists its decision to withhold the payment is “entirely consistent” with its terms and conditions due to an ongoing investigation into the situation.

These stories are common, but given the amount involved and the background of the player, this one has captured plenty of headlines in Ireland with no resolution expected imminently.

As reported by the Racing Post, 25-year-old Dylan Phelan from Dungarvan in County Waterford placed the bet on Rocky’s Diamond in a maiden hurdle contest at Limerick race course, and Diamond Nora at Ballirobe, at respective prices of 80-1 and 125-1.

The wager was placed on April 19, 2024.

Both horses prevailed to win their races at starting prices of 16-1 and 22-1, presenting Phelan with a life-changing jackpot of over €300,000 ($340k) or so it seemed.

However, Phelan is a stable boy for Declan Queally, the Waterford-based trainer of both the winning horses.

That has caused a major issue with the bet, with a probe also instigated by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB), but the story gets more intriguing.

A year ago Stable Lad Dylan Phelan placed a €30 EW Double in a Ladbrokes shop

▪️Diamond Nora 125/1 won Ballinrobe

▪️Rocky's Diamond 80/1 won Limerick

Investigation nearing its conclusion

Ladbrokes, an official partner of Liverpool FC, has refused to settle the bet due to both races being investigated by the IHRB after race stewards at Limerick and Ballinrobe queried the apparent improvement in form of both winning horses.

An update was given on Tuesday (April 22) by the body to confirm the status of “winner all right was given on the day following both races” with the investigation “now nearing its conclusion and a decision will be taken shortly as to what further action, if any, will be taken”.

The IHRB also stated that Dylan Phelan was not the subject of the investigation.

Understandably, the last 12 months have caused turmoil and ups and downs for the Stable boy.

“It’s been some emotional rollercoaster. Some good days thinking about it, but mainly bad and plenty of sleepless nights,” he said.

“It’s tough on the head and not easy, it’s a fair burden to be honest. I had a few small bets on the same horses, nothing crazy, with other bookmakers, and I got paid out.”

Yes, other betting companies have honored bets staked on the horses, and with the investigation seemingly concluding without any findings of foul play, it appears to put Ladbrokes in a difficult position.

Beyond that, it represents a PR nightmare for the long-established firm in the UK and Ireland market, casting a shadow over the whole industry.

A letter sent to Phelan by Ladbrokes last June, noted that an attempt was made on April 22 to cash the bet, but it outlined that only €100,000 ($113, 464) was due as the maximum daily amount to be paid out at a retail outlet for the type of races the horses won.

To add insult to injury, he was not allowed to collect the lesser amount, which would have been difficult for Phelan to accept, but his agony has now continued for more than a year.

Prominent horse racing blogger and social media persona Stephen Power blasted Ladbrokes as a “complete disgrace” and “pathetic losers”.

My head is fried

So, how did he land the outside bet? Good, old-fashioned luck says the man.

Explaining why he placed the each-way double with Ladbrokes as well as smaller stakes with other operators, Phelan detailed how the Queally stable was down on form in recent times.

“We had been disappointed with a couple of horses at the time and we hadn’t many winners,” he said.

“Diamond Nora won a point-to-point at Ballindenisk that January and had been disappointing afterwards, but I thought she turned a corner. Rocky’s Diamond ran a lovely race beforehand at Gowran when he was only a baby, and I just thought he was improving and looked better going to Limerick.

“I know he’s turned into a very good horse, but no one knew that was going to happen, he exceeded all expectations. I took a chance and it worked out, that’s it.”

“There’s market movers the whole time, and they moved a little bit, but Declan’s horses have a big following and plenty could have latched on,” which didn’t materialize.

“At the end of the day, I placed a couple of bets and I got lucky, that’s the bottom line. My head is fried,” said Phelan, giving an insight into the emotional toil he has experienced over the last year.

Ladbrokes awaiting the outcome

If the IHRB investigation concludes as it appears, Ladbrokes could be forced into an embarrassing U-turn, to effectively acknowledge their refusal to payout despite the official position.

However, legal action is on the horizon, as a case has been filed by Phelan and his advisors.

“We’ve launched High Court proceedings, but we’re waiting on a date. I can’t put into words how frustrating it has been. It’s going on too long, and my head is just fried with it.”

In response to contact from the Racing Post, Ladbrokes insisted it takes integrity matters “extremely seriously”, with its approach guided by its existing terms and the probe.

“The IHRB is conducting an ongoing investigation into these races, and we are awaiting the outcome before settling bets related to this investigation,” said a statement.

It is clear there are a couple of twists and turns left in this ongoing saga: will Ladbrokes pay up to quickly settle the bet, or, regardless of the investigation outcome, could they be plunged into further negative headlines in the courts? Stay tuned to find out.

Hopefully, for Phelan and his well-being, he can move on from the episode sooner rather than later. He will be aiming to do that in due course with his financial position significantly enhanced.

Image credit: Ladbrokes