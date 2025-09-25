Vermilion High School teacher has illegal bingo charges dropped

A teacher from Vermilion High School, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, has had all charges dropped against her after she was indicted on multiple felonies and misdemeanor charges, including running illegal bingo. Kristina Edmison, 47, and a social studies teacher at the school, was placed on paid leave from April 15.

It is alleged that between August 2018 and November 2022, Edmison, her father and brother, Lee Edmison Jr., and Lee Edmison III, as well as businesses K Zip Services and Repairs, Modern Music & Games, and LJ Modern Properties LLC, operated illegal gambling rings. At the time the charges were brought against Edmison, all three businesses were registered to the home addresses of the three individuals. Kristina’s was K Zip Services.

The indictment from April details that the Edmison family operated in 13 different bars in the county, and were “solely responsible” for their upkeep. That includes having the right licenses, which the three didn’t.

Vermilion teacher back in class after gambling charges

As reported by the Chroniclet, Kristina Edmison’s only prior crime was a 2008 DUI. However, now, all charges have been dropped against the teacher, and she is now returning to education. There are still consequences, as Judge John O’Donnell accepted a guilty plea on behalf of the company under Kristina’s name, K Zip.

K Zip had to hand over $200,000 to the Ohio Investigative Unit, the state’s watchdog.

Speaking in the Chroniclet, Edmison’s lawyer, Kevin Spellacy, said:

“She’s an excellent teacher, an excellent coach. She’s a really good human being. I look forward to seeing how she progresses.”

The school will also not be conducting its own investigation and has said that the suspension was due to the felony charge. Quoted in the original report, David Hile, the Superintendent, said:

“We would have no cause to investigate anything; we have an obligation to restore her to her employment.”

Featured image: Vermilion High School