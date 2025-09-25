Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Vermilion High School teacher has illegal bingo charges dropped

Vermilion High School teacher has illegal bingo charges dropped

A teacher from Vermilion High School, Cuyahoga County, Ohio, has had all charges dropped against her after she was indicted on multiple felonies and misdemeanor charges, including running illegal bingo. Kristina Edmison, 47, and a social studies teacher at the school, was placed on paid leave from April 15.

It is alleged that between August 2018 and November 2022, Edmison, her father and brother, Lee Edmison Jr., and Lee Edmison III, as well as businesses K Zip Services and Repairs, Modern Music & Games, and LJ Modern Properties LLC, operated illegal gambling rings. At the time the charges were brought against Edmison, all three businesses were registered to the home addresses of the three individuals. Kristina’s was K Zip Services.

The indictment from April details that the Edmison family operated in 13 different bars in the county, and were “solely responsible” for their upkeep. That includes having the right licenses, which the three didn’t.

Vermilion teacher back in class after gambling charges

As reported by the Chroniclet, Kristina Edmison’s only prior crime was a 2008 DUI. However, now, all charges have been dropped against the teacher, and she is now returning to education. There are still consequences, as Judge John O’Donnell accepted a guilty plea on behalf of the company under Kristina’s name, K Zip.

K Zip had to hand over $200,000 to the Ohio Investigative Unit, the state’s watchdog.

Speaking in the Chroniclet, Edmison’s lawyer, Kevin Spellacy, said:

“She’s an excellent teacher, an excellent coach. She’s a really good human being. I look forward to seeing how she progresses.”

The school will also not be conducting its own investigation and has said that the suspension was due to the felony charge. Quoted in the original report, David Hile, the Superintendent, said:

“We would have no cause to investigate anything; we have an obligation to restore her to her employment.”

Featured image: Vermilion High School

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

Thailand to delay Entertainment Complex casino bill as political turmoil halts key legislation. Skyline of Bangkok
Thailand Entertainment Complex Bill confirmed as dead in the water
Joel Loynds
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board wants to hear public opinion on casino license renewal. Cityscape image of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania hits casino with $30,000 fine after letting teenager gamble
Joel Loynds
Star Casino, Sydney
Star Sydney’s casino licence suspension extended for another six months
Rachael Davies
Pratt Street Historic District, Hartford, Connecticut
Brightstar Lottery warns over 500 Connecticut residents could be affected by data breach
Rachael Davies
William Hill betting shop
William Hill breached gambling promotion regulations, says UK watchdog
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Thailand to delay Entertainment Complex casino bill as political turmoil halts key legislation. Skyline of Bangkok
Gambling

Thailand Entertainment Complex Bill confirmed as dead in the water
Joel Loynds52 minutes

After months of deliberation and tensions, Thailand's Entertainment Complex Bill has been shut down. It would have allowed for casinos to be integrated into resorts, similarly to how Macao operates...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software