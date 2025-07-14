Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Filippino PAOCC joins watchdog in offshore gambling crackdown

Filippino PAOCC joins watchdog in offshore gambling crackdown

A photograph of a vibrant Philippines flag gently waving in the foreground against the backdrop of a grand, historic Catholic church. The flag is brightly colored, with the sun prominently displayed on its upper left corner, fluttering slightly in a gentle breeze. The church, made of weathered stone, has intricate carvings and stained-glass windows, with a tall bell tower reaching towards a clear blue sky. Soft, natural light illuminates the scene, highlighting the textures of the flag and the church’s facade.

Another Philippines-based group is tackling illegal gambling in the country. Alongside PAGCOR’s continued battle against the illicit methods of gambling, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) is now taking a look into illegal online gambling.

The Philippines has been besieged by online casinos that aren’t licensed to operate in the country. These include sites like PHLove, which claims it is licensed, but according to PAGCOR, it isn’t. The country has also recently expelled POGOs, or Philippines Offshore Gambling Operators, curbing the rise of illegal gambling making cash in the country. On top of this, in June, it also banned 7000 websites, and is assumed to continue down that path in the future.

Now, the PAOCC is taking action, but from a different angle. While PAGCOR’s mission is ultimately to ensure that any and all revenue made by gambling comes to the country’s way, PAOCC is looking at it from abusive practices, and harassment usually found in money laundering practices.

PAOCC head comments on investigation

Speaking at a forum in Quezon City on Sunday, July 13, PAOCC Executive Director Gilbert Cruz said:

“Our task is to study; we were doing research on those online gambling sites. What is the connection to that? What is the intention behind building that? Where is that connected?”

He continues:

“Then, if that was done like online lending with harassment, that should be removed.”

Via ABS CBN and machine translated.

This coincides with the CICC, the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, forcing influencers and content creators to halt promotion of illegal gambling. On July 11, the government body banned promotions for these unlicensed websites. From today, anyone caught promoting it in the country will be met with a notice to explain their actions.

PAGCOR has also put out a new initiative this week, as it has banned any and all billboards from showing gambling advertisements.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

DraftKings logo / DraftKings is said to have commenced discussions to acquire the prediction market Railbird Exchange. 
DraftKings opens dialogue to acquire Railbird Exchange prediction market
Graeme Hanna
Self-professed underdog Kalshi has spent over $1 million on federal lobbying
Rachael Davies
Maverick Gaming files for bankruptcy following debt restructuring. Person playing cards on a casino table
Maverick Gaming files for bankruptcy following debt restructuring
Rachael Davies
Ukraine to develop online monitoring system for its gambling industry
Graeme Hanna
Dutch Gambling Authority orders ZEbetting and Betca to halt illegal tennis bets. A person holding a smartphone showing live tennis betting options, with a clenched fist in the foreground and a female tennis player hitting a backhand on a blue court in the background.
Dutch Gambling Authority orders ZEbetting and Betca to halt illegal tennis bets
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

DraftKings logo / DraftKings is said to have commenced discussions to acquire the prediction market Railbird Exchange. 
Betting

DraftKings opens dialogue to acquire Railbird Exchange prediction market
Graeme Hanna3 hours

DraftKings is said to have commenced discussions to acquire the prediction market Railbird Exchange.  After the betting giant submitted and then pulled an application to register ‘DraftKings Predict’ with the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.