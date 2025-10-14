Popular Search Terms

Fanatics Sportsbook pays out $1.5M due to Egbuka injury

Receiver Emeka Egbuka on the field, close-up, wearing a red jersey with '2' written on the front in white.

A massive $1.5 million payout has taken place by Fanatics Sportsbook after rookie Emeka Egbuka exited a game on Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

The sportsbook announced that the Fair Play had been initiated, with a social media post stating: “FAIR PLAY™ activated. Honoring all player prop bets impacted by Emeka Egbuka’s 2nd Qtr injury.”

This marks a new record, with other major Fair Play payouts having been seen when Jimmy Butler was injured and Anthony Davis on Christmas Day, but this amount is thought to be the largest single payout in the history of the Fanatics protection program.

The announcement meant that customers who placed a prop bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka would have received a cash refund. Fanatics later shared how one customer benefited as they then saw a $27,000 payout on a parlay as the Egbuka bet was voided and the rest of the ticket continued.

What is Fanatics Sportsbook’s Fair Play program?

The Fanatics Sportsbook’s Fair Play program aims to cover bettors if a player gets injured. If, for example, a professional football player that a bettor places a prop wager on gets injured in the first quarter and doesn’t return, the bet will be refunded.

In April, the company announced it was extending Fair Play from the first quarter to the first half for the entire NBA Playoffs. ”Fair Play will kick in whether it’s a straight, parlay or Same Game Parlay (SGP). In addition, Fanatics Sportsbook will introduce the Fair Play Hub in the app, where customers can track live player news and Fair Play payouts,” the company stated in a press release.

At the time, just a few months ago, more than $6 million had been paid out through the program. It includes other sports too, like tennis, golf, basketball, hockey, and soccer.

Featured Image: Credit to Ruralexpat on Wikimedia Commons

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer

