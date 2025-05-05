Languagesx
Fanatics Casino app launches in four states with $2M FanCash drop. Smartphone displaying the Fanatics Casino app interface, featuring slot games and navigation buttons, with the Fanatics logo prominently overlaid on a dark blue background.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming has rolled out Fanatics Casino on both iOS and Android in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Users in West Virginia can also now play online, with web versions for Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania expected soon.

Fanatics Casino is kicking things off with a lineup of classic casino games like blackjack, roulette, and slots. The games come from Fanatics Game Studios, along with well-known partners like Light & Wonder and IGT. There are also live dealer options for blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, as well as video poker and progressive jackpots.

The sports merchandise company has also teamed up with Wazdan and White Hat Studios to expand its game offerings. Thanks to its partnership with Fanatics, Wazdan is making its debut in the US online casino scene, specifically in New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, bringing some of its most popular games to players in the regulated states.

Kieron Shaw, Fanatics’ senior content manager, stated: “Partnering with Wazdan helps us expand our casino offering with content that’s proven to drive player engagement.

“We are excited to see the response to these games and proud to offer them across multiple states through both Fanatics’ Sportsbook & Casino apps.”

To mark the launch of its online casino platform, Fanatics Casino is giving customers the chance to participate in a sweepstakes with a total of $2 million in FanCash prizes. Players who wager at least $10 on casino games will earn an entry into the promotion.

The sweepstakes will run through May and June, with weekly drawings held every Thursday. During each drawing, Fanatics will award a total of $250,000 in FanCash to selected participants, including a top prize of $25,000 in FanCash for one winner each week.

Fanatics expands into the online casino market

The company is following a trend we’ve seen before in the gambling world, with names like FanDuel and DraftKings making the jump from sports betting to online casinos.

Conor Grant, Fanatics’ president of gaming, told Business Insider that one of the reasons behind launching the stand-alone casino app is to help grow the brand’s presence beyond just sports.

The former Flutter Entertainment executive said: “We want to be the preferred destination for slot players and the US casino players.

“We want to give them a really special experience with really compelling rewards and unrivaled loyalty.”

Featured image: Fanatics Inc.

