FanDuel Casino Jackpots officially launches across three US states

Official FanDuel Casino Jackpots image / FanDuel has announced the launch of its new Casino Jackpots feature, designed to deliver more big wins to additional players. 
FanDuel has announced the launch of its new Casino Jackpots feature, designed to deliver more big wins to additional players. 

FanDuel Casino Jackpots is exclusively available in New Jersey, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, as an enhancement to various slots or table games. 

New and existing FanDuel Casino players can opt in for the chance to win the bonus amounts on all eligible titles, with an extra $0.10 added to each stake placed. 

In return, the four types of FanDuel Casino Jackpots are unlocked: Mini, Minor, Major, and Mega.

Since the initial rollout of the bonus jackpot incentive earlier this year, more than 50,000 bettors have won prizes on FanDuel Casino, with around 1500 winners every day. 

“At FanDuel Casino we’re all about the winning feeling, and with FanDuel Casino Jackpots we’re taking it up a level with more jackpots and more winners than ever before,” stated Andrew Gradwell, Senior Vice President of FanDuel Casino. 

He continued, “Adding this extra layer of excitement onto our range of top and exclusive games, players now have more chances to win every time they play one of their favorite online casino games.”

Best-in-class jackpot technology

FanDuel Casino’s acquisition of player engagement specialist BeyondPlay has enhanced the offering from the Flutter Entertainment-owned brand. 

BeyondPlay is a B2B tech service that provides igaming software to deliver an enhanced user experience, with the February 2024 takeover bringing the venture in-house for FanDuel. 

“We are incredibly proud to deliver on our promise to the FanDuel team by providing them with best-in-class jackpot technology, leveraging the deep expertise of our team at BeyondPlay,” said its CEO, Karolina Pelc. 

“This launch is something we’ve been eagerly anticipating, and seeing it go live across three states is a true testament to the strength of collaboration between our teams — now all part of FanDuel.”

Last month, one of FanDuel’s founders rallied against arbitration in an ongoing legal wrangle over the sale to Paddy Power (now Flutter) in 2018. 

Nigel Eccles has challenged the finer details of the transaction, along with other early investors, asserting that the  $559 million deal favored private equity shareholders who would stand to gain entirely from the equity of any merger deal.

Two years later, Paddy Power rebranded to Flutter, and with that change, FanDuel’s valuation soared to $4.2 billion.

 

Image credit: FanDuel Casino

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

