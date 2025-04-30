Michigan gaming board raises concerns about sports events contracts

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has expressed major concerns about the offering of ‘sporting event contracts’ in the state, and has submitted comments to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

A letter, addressed to Acting Chairperson Caroline Pham, has been sent by executive director Henry Williams with an underscoring “that these contracts – financial positions based on the outcome of sports events — are equivalent to internet sports betting wagers that are subject to the Lawful Sports Betting Act (LSBA).”

A number of key regulatory standards that apply to internet sports betting in Michigan were highlighted, including licensing and oversight, responsible gaming, consumer protection, and event integrity.

“The offering of sporting event contracts by CFTC-regulated entities, without adherence to Michigan’s licensing requirements and in a manner that may not meet prescribed consumer protections, exposes Michigan residents to unnecessary risk and undermines public trust,” said Henry Williams, Executive Director of the MGCB.

“We are particularly concerned that such contracts are being promoted as investment opportunities, a message that directly contradicts Michigan’s responsible gaming principles.”

Michigan gaming regulator sends letter of concern to CFTC

In Michigan, all sports betting operators, platform providers, and certain individuals are required to be licensed, undergo thorough background checks, and demonstrate suitability to protect consumers.

These licensed operators must secure patron funds, process withdrawals promptly, and provide complaint resolution options, alongside other safeguards for the consumer.

As for events, these must also be approved by the MGCB and are subject to integrity monitoring and fraud prevention protocols.

Within the warning, the gaming regulator has noted that diverting sports betting activity away from licensed Michigan operators could lead to a reduction in state, local and tribal government revenues

In 2024, the sum of legal sports betting operators in the state is said to have contributed more than $20 million in taxes and fees, supporting public services and responsible gaming programs.

“The potential for financial harm to both consumers and government programs is real,” added Williams. “Any erosion of the legal, regulated sports betting market undermines the very safeguards we have in place to protect Michiganders.”