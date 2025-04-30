Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Michigan gaming board raises concerns about sports events contracts

Michigan gaming board raises concerns about sports events contracts

A cinematic shot of a man sitting in a dimly lit room. He is wearing a grey hoodie and has a beard. He is holding a smartphone. The background reveals a large screen with a soccer match. There's a cup and a plate with food near the man.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has expressed major concerns about the offering of ‘sporting event contracts’ in the state, and has submitted comments to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

A letter, addressed to Acting Chairperson Caroline Pham, has been sent by executive director Henry Williams with an underscoring “that these contracts – financial positions based on the outcome of sports events — are equivalent to internet sports betting wagers that are subject to the Lawful Sports Betting Act (LSBA).”

A number of key regulatory standards that apply to internet sports betting in Michigan were highlighted, including licensing and oversight, responsible gaming, consumer protection, and event integrity.

“The offering of sporting event contracts by CFTC-regulated entities, without adherence to Michigan’s licensing requirements and in a manner that may not meet prescribed consumer protections, exposes Michigan residents to unnecessary risk and undermines public trust,” said Henry Williams, Executive Director of the MGCB.

“We are particularly concerned that such contracts are being promoted as investment opportunities, a message that directly contradicts Michigan’s responsible gaming principles.”

Michigan gaming regulator sends letter of concern to CFTC

In Michigan, all sports betting operators, platform providers, and certain individuals are required to be licensed, undergo thorough background checks, and demonstrate suitability to protect consumers.

These licensed operators must secure patron funds, process withdrawals promptly, and provide complaint resolution options, alongside other safeguards for the consumer.

As for events, these must also be approved by the MGCB and are subject to integrity monitoring and fraud prevention protocols.

Within the warning, the gaming regulator has noted that diverting sports betting activity away from licensed Michigan operators could lead to a reduction in state, local and tribal government revenues

In 2024, the sum of legal sports betting operators in the state is said to have contributed more than $20 million in taxes and fees, supporting public services and responsible gaming programs.

“The potential for financial harm to both consumers and government programs is real,” added Williams. “Any erosion of the legal, regulated sports betting market undermines the very safeguards we have in place to protect Michiganders.”

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Louisiana lawmakers advance bill to double online sports betting tax rate. Cityscape of Louisiana
Louisiana lawmakers advance bill to double online sports betting tax rate
Suswati Basu
Appeals court rejects Antar’s $24M case against BetMGM and casinos. BetMGM logo superimposed on top of scene of judge with gavel.
Appeals court rejects $24M case against BetMGM and other casinos
Suswati Basu
A photograph of a weathered wooden sign proclaiming "Welcome to Michigan" standing alongside a rural highway. The sign is painted in classic navy blue and gold lettering with slight imperfections adding to its charm, set against a backdrop of gently rolling green hills. A faded blue pickup truck drives past in the distance, leaving a trail of dust as it travels down the two-lane road, while a bright, clear sky with a few fluffy clouds hangs above. Warm afternoon sunlight illuminates the scene, casting long shadows and creating a nostalgic, inviting atmosphere.
Michigan names Democrat Jim Ananich as new gaming board chair
Sophie Atkinson
Black background with some lines, Underdog logo on the right next to BLAST logo on the left.
Underdog signs BLAST partnership to enter into esports
Sophie Atkinson
Nightscape image of Times Square, New York / The mafia's impact on New York has contributed to the state topping the list for federal gambling arrests across all of the United States. 
New York tops the list for federal gambling arrests
Graeme Hanna

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Tangem
Cryptocurrency

Tangem Kicks Off Limited-Time Family Pack Promo: Save 15% and Enjoy Free Shipping
Elliott Lee4 hours

Tangem, a leading name in the secure hardware wallet space, has launched an exclusive limited-time offer on its popular Family Pack. From April 30 through May 15, 2025, users can...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.