Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Michigan cracks down on another 11 illegal casinos

Michigan cracks down on another 11 illegal casinos

Michigan has taken action against 11 online casinos operating without a license. The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) sent cease-and-desist orders to the casinos, forcing them to shut down. Earlier this month, the MGCB also took down another 13 websites.

According to the MGCB, some are located offshore, while the others are working from “undisclosed or domestic” spots around the US.

The casinos affected by the move are:

  • Club Player Casino
  • 7 Bets Casino
  • NinBet Casino
  • Cherry Jackpot Casino
  • PitBet
  • SlotsNBets
  • Bookmaker.eu
  • Wild Vegas Casino
  • VIP Slots Casino
  • Prism Casino
  • ABC Islands Casino

MGCB has issued a 14-day compliance time limit, with the idea that they should stop immediately. The gambling watchdog’s Henry Williams, Executive Director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board, said:

“This should serve as a strong warning to illegal operators: Michigan does not tolerate unauthorized gambling activity.

“We will continue our relentless pursuit of actively identifying and disrupting these operations.”

He also added:

“These sites are operating illegally and without proper oversight, putting Michigan players at risk.

“We’re committed to shutting down unlicensed gambling operations and protecting the public from deceptive practices, unfair play, and financial harm.”

Michigan wants to protect citizens from illegal casinos

Part of the MGCB’s concerns is that Michigan citizens are providing their information over to “unlicensed platforms”, with data breaches, identity theft, and “other cybercrimes” cited as motivators behind it. Of course, not paying the proper tax on running a casino within the state is probably a motivator, too.

Ending the press release, Williams also stated:

“This should serve as a strong warning to illegal operators: Michigan does not tolerate unauthorized gambling activity.

“We will continue our relentless pursuit of actively identifying and disrupting these operations.

“We want every patron in Michigan to have access to a fair and secure gambling experience.

“By eliminating illegal operators, we’re helping ensure the public can enjoy gaming without fear of fraud or abuse.”

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

roulette clock
How to 3D print your casino obsession
Paul McNally
Michigan Gaming Control Board raises awareness about human trafficking risks in casino industry
Rachael Davies
Thailand bank estimates Entertainment Complex bill could rake in billions
Joel Loynds
russia central bank with cash overlayed
Russia cracks down on illegal online casinos with new Central Bank database
Joel Loynds
Silver Reef Casino building and sign about it, hotel building to the left.
Silver Reef Casino Resort to deploy AI technology
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

Four parents among 17 banned from gambling in Pennsylvania
Joel Loynds2 minutes

Usually, when a state's gambling watchdog posts an update, it's often about the expulsion of illegal operators in the state. For Pennsylvania this week, it has stripped 17 people of...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.