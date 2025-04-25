Michigan cracks down on another 11 illegal casinos

Michigan has taken action against 11 online casinos operating without a license. The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) sent cease-and-desist orders to the casinos, forcing them to shut down. Earlier this month, the MGCB also took down another 13 websites.

According to the MGCB, some are located offshore, while the others are working from “undisclosed or domestic” spots around the US.

The casinos affected by the move are:

Club Player Casino

7 Bets Casino

NinBet Casino

Cherry Jackpot Casino

PitBet

SlotsNBets

Bookmaker.eu

Wild Vegas Casino

VIP Slots Casino

Prism Casino

ABC Islands Casino

MGCB has issued a 14-day compliance time limit, with the idea that they should stop immediately. The gambling watchdog’s Henry Williams, Executive Director of the Michigan Gaming Control Board, said:

“This should serve as a strong warning to illegal operators: Michigan does not tolerate unauthorized gambling activity.

“We will continue our relentless pursuit of actively identifying and disrupting these operations.”

He also added:

“These sites are operating illegally and without proper oversight, putting Michigan players at risk.

“We’re committed to shutting down unlicensed gambling operations and protecting the public from deceptive practices, unfair play, and financial harm.”

Michigan wants to protect citizens from illegal casinos

Part of the MGCB’s concerns is that Michigan citizens are providing their information over to “unlicensed platforms”, with data breaches, identity theft, and “other cybercrimes” cited as motivators behind it. Of course, not paying the proper tax on running a casino within the state is probably a motivator, too.

Ending the press release, Williams also stated:

“We want every patron in Michigan to have access to a fair and secure gambling experience.

“By eliminating illegal operators, we’re helping ensure the public can enjoy gaming without fear of fraud or abuse.”