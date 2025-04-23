Michigan Gaming Control Board raises awareness about human trafficking risks in casino industry

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) recently hosted a training session centred around human trafficking.

The goals of the event on April 16 were to raise awareness and understanding about human trafficking, as well as promote strategies to prevent it within the gambling industry. Speakers ranged from survivors of trafficking like Jessica Kay to representatives from Anchored Hope, a nonprofit organization based in southwest Detroit that provides support to survivors of trafficking, and Ring True, a jewelry company that supports survivors with employment and business learning opportunities, as well as Tiffany Martinez, Project Director with the Division of Victim Services at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“Raising awareness through training is one of the most effective tools we have in preventing human trafficking,” said MGCB Executive Director Henry Williams in a statement. “Casinos are public-facing venues that, unfortunately, can be exploited by traffickers. By equipping staff with the knowledge to recognize the signs of trafficking and respond appropriately, we strengthen our ability to protect vulnerable individuals and create safer environments for everyone.”

US law defines human trafficking as using force, fraud, or coercion to push someone into work or services against their will. For minors, any exchange of sex equates to trafficking, regardless of coercion. Definitions like this, as well as how trafficking can occur and how casino staff can spot red flags early were among the topic discussed at the workshop.

In addition, Ms Kay, a survivor and advocate, shared her own personal story, underscoring the vital role of community education in disrupting trafficking networks.

“When you know what to look for, you can save lives,” Ms Kay said. “Training like this equips people on the front lines to recognize victims who might otherwise go unseen. It took me ten years to go from survivor to thriver—but every person has the power to make a difference simply by choosing to connect, to care, and to act. That’s how real change begins.”

Human trafficking cases found among gaming and hospitality

In 2023, the National Human Trafficking Hotline recorded 254 cases in Michigan. That involved 506 victims, underscoring the urgent need for intervention across industries, including gaming and hospitality.

Just recently, a report highlighted that crime groups related to gambling are expanding globally, highlighting the requirement for gambling industry workers and companies to be vigilant.

Featured image: Michigan Gaming Control Board