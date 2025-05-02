Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Who are the favorites for the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

Who are the favorites for the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, starting grid. Camn see four cars lined up on the grid.

The Formula 1 season is in full swing now as the teams are getting ready for the Miami Grand Prix, but who are the odds on to be favorite?

After making its debut in May 2022, the Miami race joined the Austin Grand Prix and became the second US race on the calendar. The circuit is set inside the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens which is usually home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

The race could see the battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris intensify, as both will be vying to lead the championship. It’s all looking tight in the points currently, with Piastri having secured three wins and four podiums, which totals 99 points.

His teammate, Lando Norris, has one win and four podiums under his belt, along with 89 points.

He’s closely followed by Verstappen who is sitting at 87 points with one win and three podiums. This weekend could also see the Dutch-Belgian racing driver welcome his first baby, with him having been absent from the media day on Thursday.

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix – What are the odds?

According to information from F1’s official betting data supplier ALT Sports Data, Oscar Pisatri is currently rated as the favorite to take the top spot in the odds.

The 24-year-old’s odds are sitting at 2.36, with his British teammate Lando Norris not far behind at 2.50.

Following the Mclaren duo, the soon-to-be father Max Verstappen is at 7.15 in the odds. The odds then put George Russell at 15.99, with Charles Leclerc at 16.44, and Lewis Hamilton at 28.98 to win.

It’s not all about race day though, as there are also odds for who will be the fastest in qualifying which will take place on Saturday (May 3).

Again, Oscar Piastri has the best odds, according to the data, as he’s deemed the favorite to take P1 on the grid.

Featured Image: Credit to Bassfish22 on Wikimedia Commons

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

AI image to represent the online gambling giant, Bet365 / Bet365 is reportedly in early talks over a sale of the expansive gambling empire that could value the entity at £9 billion ($11.94b). 
Bet365 family owners consider landmark £9 billion sale
Graeme Hanna
Image of the final valediction at the conclusion of the Solemn Requiem Mass for Pope Francis / In Italy, betting on the next pope is not culturally approved,  but the void has been filled with the emergence of Fantapapa, an online game inspired by fantasy sports.
Fantapapa on the rise in Italy, while others gamble on the next pope
Graeme Hanna
Andy Jenkins banned 11 years for match fixing in darts scandal. Screenshot of darts player Andy Jenkins wearing dark sleeveless shirt in front of Online Darts yellow logo.
Andy Jenkins banned 11 years for match fixing in darts scandal
Suswati Basu
Official Ladbrokes brand image / A betting and gaming disputes solicitor has commented after Ladbrokes intimated it will pay out €100,000 to Irish stable lad Dylan Phelan following a lengthy dispute.
Ladbrokes settles with stable lad, with reaction from betting disputes solicitor
Graeme Hanna
Black background with some lines, Underdog logo on the right next to BLAST logo on the left.
Underdog signs BLAST partnership to enter into esports
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gambling

New York pushes forward sweepstakes casino ban bill
Joel Loynds1 hour

New York is the latest state to oppose sweepstakes casinos, which are rampant across the US. The Assembly Racing and Wagering Committee has endorsed Assembly Bill 6745, which aims to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.