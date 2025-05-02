Who are the favorites for the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

The Formula 1 season is in full swing now as the teams are getting ready for the Miami Grand Prix, but who are the odds on to be favorite?

After making its debut in May 2022, the Miami race joined the Austin Grand Prix and became the second US race on the calendar. The circuit is set inside the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens which is usually home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

The race could see the battle between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris intensify, as both will be vying to lead the championship. It’s all looking tight in the points currently, with Piastri having secured three wins and four podiums, which totals 99 points.

His teammate, Lando Norris, has one win and four podiums under his belt, along with 89 points.

He’s closely followed by Verstappen who is sitting at 87 points with one win and three podiums. This weekend could also see the Dutch-Belgian racing driver welcome his first baby, with him having been absent from the media day on Thursday.

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix – What are the odds?

According to information from F1’s official betting data supplier ALT Sports Data, Oscar Pisatri is currently rated as the favorite to take the top spot in the odds.

The 24-year-old’s odds are sitting at 2.36, with his British teammate Lando Norris not far behind at 2.50.

Following the Mclaren duo, the soon-to-be father Max Verstappen is at 7.15 in the odds. The odds then put George Russell at 15.99, with Charles Leclerc at 16.44, and Lewis Hamilton at 28.98 to win.

It’s not all about race day though, as there are also odds for who will be the fastest in qualifying which will take place on Saturday (May 3).

Again, Oscar Piastri has the best odds, according to the data, as he’s deemed the favorite to take P1 on the grid.

Featured Image: Credit to Bassfish22 on Wikimedia Commons