Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed a new law that could reshape how sports betting works across the state, especially for tribal nations looking to expand into mobile wagering.

The measure, Assembly Bill 601, became law on Thursday (April 9) and sets up a framework that allows bets placed on phones anywhere in Wisconsin to be treated as legal, as long as those wagers are routed through servers located on tribal land. The activity must still operate under existing tribal-state gaming compacts, which have governed casino gaming for decades.

Evers framed the change as a potential economic boost for tribes that have not yet been able to fully participate in mobile betting. “This bill means a broader collection of Tribal Nations in Wisconsin could reap the benefits of increased gaming revenues,” Evers wrote. He added that mobile sports wagering presents “an opportunity to help level the playing field to ensure every Tribal Nation in Wisconsin can benefit from the increased revenues.”

NEW: Wisconsin @GovEvers signs AB 601, expanding tribal gaming revenue opportunities while urging fair, equal benefits for all tribes @RWW pic.twitter.com/MCRHQP0srR — Suswati Basu (@suswatibasu) April 9, 2026

The legislation builds on earlier efforts in the state Assembly to expand tribal access to mobile betting, where lawmakers advanced proposals aimed at modernizing Wisconsin’s approach to online wagering while keeping control tied to tribal sovereignty.

Evers shares concerns about equity and implementation of tribal mobile betting bill in Wisconsin

Even as he approved the bill, Evers made clear he is watching closely how it unfolds. He warned that simply legalizing broader access is not enough if the structure ends up favoring a handful of tribes over others.

“This legislation is the beginning of a conversation, not the end of one. The real work begins today,” he wrote. “What I will not accept is a plan that fractures this opportunity into unequal pieces, allowing some Tribes to reap great benefits while leaving only crumbs for others.”

State officials and tribal leaders have been discussing how a statewide mobile system might work in practice. Some proposals include shared platforms that would allow multiple tribes to participate more evenly, rather than competing individually in a fragmented market.

“A joint venture—with each Tribe contributing, and each Tribe benefiting in equal shares—is gaining traction in these discussions, and I strongly support pursuing this or a similar model,” Evers wrote.

The governor also pointed to wider social impacts tied to gaming revenue. He said additional funds could help support mental health services and strengthen efforts to address the opioid crisis, issues that many tribal communities continue to face.

At the same time, he stated that financial gains should not overshadow core values. “It is further my expectation that we look beyond mere dollar signs and economics and insist these decisions also be guided by respect, humility, compassion, and solidarity,” he said.

The debate over online sports betting regulation in Wisconsin is still evolving, with questions remaining about oversight, revenue sharing, and long-term market structure.

Evers added a reminder of what’s at stake. “I am signing Act 24 7 because my obligation as governor is always to respect the sovereignty of Tribal Nations in Wisconsin,” he wrote. He added a final warning: “Wisconsin cannot afford to continue to leave any Tribal Nation behind.”

Featured image: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service