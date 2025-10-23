Popular Search Terms

New bill is put forward to regulate online sports betting in Wisconsin

Wisconsin sports betting Bill

Wisconsin Representative Kalan Haywood has proposed a new bill to regulate online sports betting.

The bill, LRB-4723/1, would bring the Badger State in line with the thirty-eight other states that have some form of legislation in place to license and oversee gambling in the United States.

Haywood puts forward a new sports betting bill in Wisconsin

“This legislation is an important step to bring Wisconsin in alignment with the majority of the country in regards to sports wagering. For too long, illegal, offshore entities have profited from consumers through unregulated sports wagering, without generating revenue for local economies,” said Haywood.

Haywood’s regulatory push is aimed at bringing a controlled version of online sports betting into the hands of state consumers. The fine print would include that servers for any sports wagering option in the state be placed on Tribal Lands.

In addition to this the bill proposes the exclusion of an event or sports wager from the category defining a “bet.” An excerpt reads as “AN ACT to create 945.01 (1) (h) of the statutes; relating to: excluding” these wagers.

These types of wagers, the bill goes on to define are exempt if a “person physically located in this state using a mobile or other electronic device if the server or other device used to conduct such event or sports wager is physically located on a federally recognized American Indian tribe’s Indian lands.”

The Ho-Chunk Nation (HCN) in related betting news has also added a $610 million casino financial deal to build a marquee entertainment resort on Tribal Land in Beloit. Marking a significant investment in a new framework to host servers and have an on-site location for other betting offerings.

Haywood’s logic for the new bill, in addition to tackling black market gambling, is an attempt to direct legal gambling taxation to the state, Tribal and community resources.

He concluded, “By regulating this multi-billion-dollar industry, we can provide a safer mobile wagering experience for Wisconsin consumers, and generate much needed revenue to invest into our communities.”

Featured image: Canva

