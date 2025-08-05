ESPN BET to see launch of new FanCenter hub ‘coming this summer’

Penn Entertainment, which operates ESPN Bet, has announced the launch of a major product feature known as ‘FanCenter.’

The FanCenter will be a personalized hub within ESPN Bet that will allow customers to easily find wagering markets based on their favorite teams, players, and ESPN fantasy football rosters.

The tool will be available this summer, with the dedicated hub being powered by ESPN and ESPN Bet’s account linking technology.

Introducing FanCenter inside @ESPNBET! The ONLY sportsbook that can sync your @ESPNFantasy team! A new personalized hub that actually gets you. Coming Soon:

🔥 Bet your fantasy roster

📊 Follow your favorite teams + players

💸 Tap into tailored props + parlays Fantasy.… pic.twitter.com/obhjBJNEky — ESPN BET (@ESPNBET) August 4, 2025

As well as the fantasy-related markets within the hub, there will be a new ‘Find a Bet’ icon on the ESPN Fantasy app that will allow players to view markets related to their roster.

“FanCenter introduces a completely new level of personalization for ESPN BET players and represents our biggest product leap yet,” said Aaron LaBerge, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Interactive at Penn Entertainment.

“It taps into our players’ fandom in smart, creative ways while connecting seamlessly with ESPN’s industry-leading fantasy football platform. This is what sets ESPN BET apart and football season is the perfect time to roll it out.”

What are the features of ESPN Bet’s new FanCenter feature?

Some of those key components include a personalized ‘For You’ page, which will include the game markets, along with custom parlay offerings related to users’ favorite teams. A user’s fantasy roster and wagering history will be taken into account within the personalization too.

The hub will provide quick access to view current Mint Club promos and rewards, and it’ll have integrated functionality with ESPN Bet’s player insights feature. This means people can quickly browse through player statistics and trends ahead of making any decisions.

“FanCenter is the perfect combination of fandom, fantasy and personalized betting all wrapped into the ESPN BET betting experience,” said Mike Morrison, Vice President ESPN BET and ESPN Fantasy.

“FanCenter showcases how we can serve fans across our platforms in a way that nobody else in the market can because of our industry-leading ESPN Fantasy platform and account-linking capabilities.”

Featured Image: Credit to Penn Entertainment news release