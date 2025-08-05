Languagesx
Home ESPN BET to see launch of new FanCenter hub ‘coming this summer’

Dark blue gradient background, with three iPhones in the centre. Each has the ESPN Bet app on and is showing a new dedicated hub.

Penn Entertainment, which operates ESPN Bet, has announced the launch of a major product feature known as ‘FanCenter.’

The FanCenter will be a personalized hub within ESPN Bet that will allow customers to easily find wagering markets based on their favorite teams, players, and ESPN fantasy football rosters.

The tool will be available this summer, with the dedicated hub being powered by ESPN and ESPN Bet’s account linking technology.

As well as the fantasy-related markets within the hub, there will be a new ‘Find a Bet’ icon on the ESPN Fantasy app that will allow players to view markets related to their roster.

“FanCenter introduces a completely new level of personalization for ESPN BET players and represents our biggest product leap yet,” said Aaron LaBerge, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Interactive at Penn Entertainment.

“It taps into our players’ fandom in smart, creative ways while connecting seamlessly with ESPN’s industry-leading fantasy football platform. This is what sets ESPN BET apart and football season is the perfect time to roll it out.”

What are the features of ESPN Bet’s new FanCenter feature?

Some of those key components include a personalized ‘For You’ page, which will include the game markets, along with custom parlay offerings related to users’ favorite teams. A user’s fantasy roster and wagering history will be taken into account within the personalization too.

The hub will provide quick access to view current Mint Club promos and rewards, and it’ll have integrated functionality with ESPN Bet’s player insights feature. This means people can quickly browse through player statistics and trends ahead of making any decisions.

“FanCenter is the perfect combination of fandom, fantasy and personalized betting all wrapped into the ESPN BET betting experience,” said Mike Morrison, Vice President ESPN BET and ESPN Fantasy.

“FanCenter showcases how we can serve fans across our platforms in a way that nobody else in the market can because of our industry-leading ESPN Fantasy platform and account-linking capabilities.”

Featured Image: Credit to Penn Entertainment news release

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer.

