EA FC 25 Professional Fouls explained and how to do them

EA FC 25 Professional Fouls explained and how to do them

EA FC 25 introduces a plethora of new additions to the franchise with the likes of Rush, FC IQ, and tweaks to modes you know and love.

One gameplay feature that’s going to be either hit or miss with the player base is Professional Fouls, something that will certainly make or break intense matches.

Below, we’ll explain exactly what Professional Fouls are as well as how to do one so you can use one when the time is right.

What are Professional Fouls in EA FC 25?

A Professional Foul is essentially a foul that you commit to stop the attack of the opponent, ensuring they don’t advance and score a goal.

These break up the play, allowing you and your team to get a breather, maybe getting some new tactics going also.

While these might sound extremely appealing, the caveat is that you will get an instant yellow card for doing so.

This could be worth the trade-off but always check the player you’re controlling hasn’t been cautioned already since they’ll be heading down the tunnel early if a card has brandished to them previously.

How to do a Professional Foul in EA FC 25

how to do a professional foul ea fc 25

If you want to use a Professional Fouls to your advantage, you’ll need to know how to do one.

Thankfully, it’s not that hard but remember, you will receive an instant yellow card when you execute it successfully.

To perform a Professional Foul in EA FC 25, press R1+X or RB+A and the player closest to the opponent with the ball will simply bring them down, making the referee stop the game.

Usually, this will be a shirt pull, just like you’d see in real life to ensure it’s only a yellow card given and not a red, but there are occasions when your player will go in with their feet, so keep that in mind.

