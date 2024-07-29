Languagesx
All new EA FC 25 skill moves and how to do them

Vini Jr doing a skill move in EA FC 25

EA FC 25 brings with it a plethora of new additions to the franchise that only enhance the experience further.

While some of these are updates to systems or added features to modes, there have also been some additions to one particular area you will be able to control – Skill Moves.

Here, we’ll reveal what each of the new EA FC 25 Skill Moves are as well as how to perform them so you can dazzle your opponents, hopefully gaining that half a yard to get a pass or shot off.

New EA FC 25 Skill Moves

There are four new Skill Moves added in EA FC 25 – Big Feint, Stop and Go, Step Over Ball, and Toe Drag Stepover.

As with all Skill Moves though, you will only be able to do these with certain players who have the required stars, otherwise you’ll be left with egg on your face.

ea fc 25 new skill moves

Here is how to perform each of the new EA FC 25 Skill Moves and the star requirements:

  • Big Feint (2-star)
    Hold L2/LT + Flick RS Left/Right (+ LS Direction to Exit)
  • Stop and Go (2-star)
    Hold L2/LT + RS Back, Forward
    This Skill Move is cancelable
  • Step Over Ball (4-star)
    Hold L1/LB + Flick RS Forward, Left/Right
    This Skill Move is cancelable
  • Toe Drag Stepover (5-star)
    Hold L1/LB + Rotate RS Right, Back, Left / Rotate RS Left, Back, Right

Current Skill Move changes in EA FC 25

Alongside the new Skill Moves, there have also been some slight tweaks to some older ones you’re likely accustomed to.

Here is what you need to know on the changes:

Drag Turn (4-star) – updated animation to be more responsive and effective in correct situations
Drag Back Spin (4 Star) – Has been moved to Hold L2/LT + Flick RS Forward, Flick Left/Right
Added new 180° Flair nutmeg (4-star) animation – Hold L1/LB + R1/RB + Flick RS Direction

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

