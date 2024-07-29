All new EA FC 25 skill moves and how to do them

EA FC 25 brings with it a plethora of new additions to the franchise that only enhance the experience further.

While some of these are updates to systems or added features to modes, there have also been some additions to one particular area you will be able to control – Skill Moves.

Here, we’ll reveal what each of the new EA FC 25 Skill Moves are as well as how to perform them so you can dazzle your opponents, hopefully gaining that half a yard to get a pass or shot off.

New EA FC 25 Skill Moves

There are four new Skill Moves added in EA FC 25 – Big Feint, Stop and Go, Step Over Ball, and Toe Drag Stepover.

As with all Skill Moves though, you will only be able to do these with certain players who have the required stars, otherwise you’ll be left with egg on your face.

Here is how to perform each of the new EA FC 25 Skill Moves and the star requirements:

Big Feint (2-star)

Hold L2/LT + Flick RS Left/Right (+ LS Direction to Exit)

Hold L2/LT + Flick RS Left/Right (+ LS Direction to Exit) Stop and Go (2-star)

Hold L2/LT + RS Back, Forward

This Skill Move is cancelable

Hold L2/LT + RS Back, Forward This Skill Move is cancelable Step Over Ball (4-star)

Hold L1/LB + Flick RS Forward, Left/Right

This Skill Move is cancelable

Hold L1/LB + Flick RS Forward, Left/Right This Skill Move is cancelable Toe Drag Stepover (5-star)

Hold L1/LB + Rotate RS Right, Back, Left / Rotate RS Left, Back, Right

Current Skill Move changes in EA FC 25

Alongside the new Skill Moves, there have also been some slight tweaks to some older ones you’re likely accustomed to.

Here is what you need to know on the changes:

Drag Turn (4-star) – updated animation to be more responsive and effective in correct situations

Drag Back Spin (4 Star) – Has been moved to Hold L2/LT + Flick RS Forward, Flick Left/Right

Added new 180° Flair nutmeg (4-star) animation – Hold L1/LB + R1/RB + Flick RS Direction

Other EA FC 25 articles you may like