Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home How to do the Jude Bellingham celebration in EA FC 25

How to do the Jude Bellingham celebration in EA FC 25

bellingham celebration ea fc 25

It’s been a huge year for Jude Bellingham. Not only has he joined Real Madrid, had a fantastic season, and got to a final of the Euros, he is also the new cover star for EA FC 25.

What’s more, his celebration has become almost iconic already, with both fellow professionals and kids on the park copying it when they score.

As you’d expect, since Jude is the cover star, this celebration has made it into the game also. Here, we’ll reveal how to do Bellingham’s celebration in EA FC 25 just to rub more salt in the wounds of your opponents.

How to perform the Jude Bellingham celebration in EA FC 25

As soon as that ball ripples the net in EA FC 25, you’ll have the chance to get that all-important celebration off in both offline and online matches.

Jude Bellingham’s will be the go to for most since it’s not just a great celebration, it’ll likely rile up whoever is on the receiving end of it.

To do the Bellingham celebration in EA FC 25, you’ll need to hold L1/LT and move the right stick up, left, down, right and your player should get into that extremely memorable pose.

how to do the jude bellingham celebration ea fc 25Do remember, since there are so many celebrations in the game, you have to be quite precise with that right stick movement otherwise, you’ll end up with egg on your face, doing a celebration that isn’t what you’re after.

 

Since Mbappe is now also a Madrid player, you can mix it up between this celebration and Killian’s crossed-armed one to really get the blood boiling of who you’re facing.

Other EA FC 25 articles you may like

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

The Game Pass logo with Marcus Fenix from Gears of War
Microsoft is reportedly adding even more tiers to the already confusing revamped Game Pass service
Jacob Woodward
bellingham celebration ea fc 25
How to do the Jude Bellingham celebration in EA FC 25
Jacob Woodward
silver ore once human
Where to find Silver Ore in Once Human
Jacob Woodward
Varric in Dragon Age: The Veilguard
All announced Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice actors
Jacob Woodward
Moza Racing Vision GS steering wheel
Moza Racing launches Vision GS steering wheel, first shown in 2023 and desired ever since
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Best Multi-Chain Altcoin for High Returns in the Next Bull Run
Cryptocurrency

Best Multi-Chain Altcoin for High Returns in the Next Bull Run
Alvin Hemedez1 hour

Even with some challenges, the bullish market provides great opportunities for investors, especially with new presales like Base Dawgz, which can offer potentially high returns. The cryptocurrency market is seeing...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.