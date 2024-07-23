How to do the Jude Bellingham celebration in EA FC 25

It’s been a huge year for Jude Bellingham. Not only has he joined Real Madrid, had a fantastic season, and got to a final of the Euros, he is also the new cover star for EA FC 25.

What’s more, his celebration has become almost iconic already, with both fellow professionals and kids on the park copying it when they score.

As you’d expect, since Jude is the cover star, this celebration has made it into the game also. Here, we’ll reveal how to do Bellingham’s celebration in EA FC 25 just to rub more salt in the wounds of your opponents.

How to perform the Jude Bellingham celebration in EA FC 25

As soon as that ball ripples the net in EA FC 25, you’ll have the chance to get that all-important celebration off in both offline and online matches.

Jude Bellingham’s will be the go to for most since it’s not just a great celebration, it’ll likely rile up whoever is on the receiving end of it.

To do the Bellingham celebration in EA FC 25, you’ll need to hold L1/LT and move the right stick up, left, down, right and your player should get into that extremely memorable pose.

Do remember, since there are so many celebrations in the game, you have to be quite precise with that right stick movement otherwise, you’ll end up with egg on your face, doing a celebration that isn’t what you’re after.

Since Mbappe is now also a Madrid player, you can mix it up between this celebration and Killian’s crossed-armed one to really get the blood boiling of who you’re facing.

