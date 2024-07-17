EA FC 25 pre-order bonuses: What do you get for securing your copy early?

It’s that time of year again where soccer fans around the world come together to celebrate the announcement of the next iteration of EA’s take on the beautiful game.

As is the trend with most big games today, EA FC 25 has a variety of pre-order bonuses but since there are multiple editions of the game, things get a bit convoluted.

Here, we’re looking to give the raw facts to you on what the EA FC 25 pre-order bonuses are so you’re able to select the right one for you ahead of the highly anticipated release.

EA FC 25 pre-order bonuses explained

Since we now have our first look at EA FC 25, we also know what pre-order bonuses are on offer for both the Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition of the game.

Here is what you can get for pre-ordering each of the editions, maybe enticing you to hit that purchase button.

EA FC 25 Standard Edition pre-order bonuses

Sadly, there aren’t any real big hitters when it comes to the pre-order bonuses for the Standard Edition of EA FC 25.

This is a little disappointing when compared to the Ultimate Edition list but is to be expected with the price difference and what has occurred in previous releases of the game.

Here is what you receive for pre-ordering the EA FC 25 Standard Edition:

Football Ultimate Team™ Player Loan Item

Ambassador Loan Item

Clubs PlayStyles Slot

250000 Clubs Coins

Player Career Personality Points

3 ICONs in Player Career

5-star Coach in Manager Career

5-star Youth Scout in Manager Career

EA FC 25 Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses

Since the Ultimate Edition is the more expensive of the two versions, you’ll be receiving a boatload more goodies.

Plus, there’s an added extra incentive if you pre-order earlier than most others.

Here is the full list: