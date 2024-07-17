Languagesx
EA FC 25 pre-order bonuses: What do you get for securing your copy early?

EA FC 25 pre-order bonuses: What do you get for securing your copy early?

cole palmer ea fc 25

It’s that time of year again where soccer fans around the world come together to celebrate the announcement of the next iteration of EA’s take on the beautiful game.

As is the trend with most big games today, EA FC 25 has a variety of pre-order bonuses but since there are multiple editions of the game, things get a bit convoluted.

Here, we’re looking to give the raw facts to you on what the EA FC 25 pre-order bonuses are so you’re able to select the right one for you ahead of the highly anticipated release.

EA FC 25 pre-order bonuses explained

Since we now have our first look at EA FC 25, we also know what pre-order bonuses are on offer for both the Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition of the game.

Here is what you can get for pre-ordering each of the editions, maybe enticing you to hit that purchase button.

EA FC 25 Standard Edition pre-order bonuses

Sadly, there aren’t any real big hitters when it comes to the pre-order bonuses for the Standard Edition of EA FC 25.

This is a little disappointing when compared to the Ultimate Edition list but is to be expected with the price difference and what has occurred in previous releases of the game.

Here is what you receive for pre-ordering the EA FC 25 Standard Edition:

  • Football Ultimate Team™ Player Loan Item
  • Ambassador Loan Item
  • Clubs PlayStyles Slot
  • 250000 Clubs Coins
  • Player Career Personality Points
  • 3 ICONs in Player Career
  • 5-star Coach in Manager Career
  • 5-star Youth Scout in Manager Career

EA FC 25 Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses

ea fc 25 ultimate edition pre order bonuses

Since the Ultimate Edition is the more expensive of the two versions, you’ll be receiving a boatload more goodies.

Plus, there’s an added extra incentive if you pre-order earlier than most others.

Here is the full list:

  • Football Ultimate Team™ Player Loan Item
  • Ambassador Loan Item
  • Clubs PlayStyles Slot
  • 250000 Clubs Coins
  • Player Career Personality Points
  • 3 ICONs in Player Career
  • 5-star Coach in Manager Career
  • 5-star Youth Scout in Manager Career
  • Untradeable Ultimate Team Hero Player Item for EA SPORTS FC™ 25
  • Untradeable Ultimate Team™ Player Item for EA SPORTS FC™ 24*
  • Up to 7 Days Early Access
  • 4600 FC Points
  • Player Evolution Slot
  • Early Access Rush Rewards
  • All Standard Edition pre-order content

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more

