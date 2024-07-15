EA FC 25 reportedly axing Volta for 4v4 Rocket League-style mode

EA FC 25, the brand that emerged from the split of the FIFA football game series, has reportedly been axing the game mode Volta.

Leakers suggest that a 4v4 Rocket League-like clone would replace the Volta game mode. The street football aesthetic was meant to hark back to the game’s urbanized roots, where kids would practice nutmegs and dribbling under the street lights.

Volta has been a poorly received game mode compared to the series’ more established Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and Ultimate Team. EA Sports had hopes that it could take off like NBA 2K’s 2v2 and 3v3 modes in its outdoor basketball world, which enthuse casual players to develop combos and skills.

For EA, Volta hasn’t been a success, and well known leakers in the soccer esports community have heard rumblings of a successor to the casual mode with a “Kick-Off” style mechanic reminiscent of Rocket League.

EXCLUSIVE 🚨 NEW EA FC 25 Game Mode: RUSH – 4v4 + AI Goalkeepers

– Online Game Mode

– FUT & Pro Clubs combined together.

– Each player chooses their own FUT card, and earns rewards together as team for FUT and Pro Clubs!

– Combined season pass for UT and Pro Clubs so can also… pic.twitter.com/NdI5yEFvn6 — FGZ ⚽️🎮 (@FGZNews) July 13, 2024

If prominent leaker FGZNews is to be believed, this new mode could combine Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs jammed together, with a way to gain experience points for both modes, through the choice of a set skill card.

FGZ continued in the social thread on X (formerly Twitter), “It should be the mode PENTA that we leaked a few weeks ago. I don’t know what the game Mode will be called at launch.”

One person responding to the thread said, “Any online manager mode yet🤞🏻? I mean if madden can do it why not fifa.” It seems like EA FC 25 is going back to existing game modes and trying to tether them to popular ones like Ultimate Team instead of rethinking how to entice players to compete online.

EA FC 25 has had a host of leaks ahead of the usual July storm of upcoming title information. The price, logos, and editions were all leaked before the official announcement.

As we reported, Jude Bellingham, the Birmingham wonder-kid and Real Madrid star, will be the face of the new EA FC 25. A host of leakers posted across social media this week with the English star in his trademark outstretched-arms celebration.

