EA Sports FC25 leaks reveal release date, editions, logo, and prices, ahead of official announcement

It’s not like we did not know it was coming, the release of the new EA FC (nee FIFA) is as annual as Christmas but it now seems as though those pesky leakers have got their hands on the information that EA Sports will be announcing a little ahead of time.

If you want to know more about EA Sports’ second version of their soccer (look, it’s football okay) game since they lost the FIFA license, then you can check our page right here with more information, but the leak adds a date, editions and pricing to the mix.

This all comes with the usual caveat that it’s a leak so blah, blah, blah it could be wrong. If I was in charge at EA Sports I’d tweak the date just to teach them a lesson, but maybe that’s why I do this and not that.

This EAFC 25 leak comes courtesy of Dealabs (in French) which is where prominent deals leaker billbil-kun plies their trade.

After the logo was released Dealabs confirmed that EA FC 25 will be released on 27th September and be available in Standard and Ultimate Editions (this follows the normal pattern so not groundbreaking news).

The expectation is the game will cost the same as it did in the FC 24 release, that’s €69.99 / $69.99 / £59.99 and €99.99 / $99.99 / £89.99 on PC.

A variety of things will alter that price, early access purchases, Xbox Game Pass discounts and so on, but the Ultimate version usually comes with a couple of early days play ahead of the standard, as well as some Ultimate Team stuff.

It looks as though the game will also have a PS4 version – sooner or later that will probably stop, but the PS4 user base is still high compared to the PS5 so that still makes economic sense for Electronic Arts at this stage.

Readwrite is visiting Electronic Arts shortly and we expect to get hands-on with this and many other upcoming games and will report back accordingly.