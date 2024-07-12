Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Bellingham set to be new EA FC 25 cover star according to leak

Bellingham set to be new EA FC 25 cover star according to leak

Jude Bellingham in EA FC 24

In news that shouldn’t really surprise many people, it seems EA has decided on the footballer that will grace the cover of the new EAFC 25 game due out at the end of September.

After Erling Haaland’s breakout Premier League season saw him bag the FC24 cover slot, it is increasingly looking like FC25 will have La Liga’s breakout star this season, England’s Jude Bellingham. Bellingham, who is currently preparing for Sunday’s European Championship final with Spain, where the Real Madrid star will come up against many of his teammates and weekly opponents, has got the gig and will adorn the cover of the Standard Edition of the game according to leaks on X.

Bellingham’s trademark arm-out goal celebration would seem the logical choice for a cover image with the pose being so recognizable as the footballing prodigy from Stourbridge near Birmingham having shot to fame at Borussia Dortmund before his big-money move to Madrid at the start of last season.

Nobody predicted the impact he would have on Spanish football where he has shot to megastar status playing 42 games, scoring 23 times and adding a further 10 assists to those numbers.

The dates and prices for EA FC25 were recently leaked and we will be able to bring you much more information on the game shortly as we have spent the last two days in Vancouver with EA Sports and FC25 getting the lowdown on all the game’s new features and changes from last year’s version.

At this stage, the Bellingham news is only rumor and leak and is yet to be confirmed by Electronic Arts but it would be a major surprise if he is not in the reckoning given the season he has had, and may yet still cap off with an International trophy this weekend.

Featured image courtesy of Operation Sports

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

densetsu no starfy key art
Nintendo Switch Online: Japan-exclusive game series arrives
Ali Rees
Caliber icons in The First Descendant
How to get Caliber in The First Descendant
Jacob Woodward
Jude Bellingham in EA FC 24
Bellingham set to be new EA FC 25 cover star according to leak
Paul McNally
Framed artwork from d&d stamps
Stamp collecting might become a thing again with the launch of these new D&D stamps in the UK
Paul McNally
carnival of doom once human
How to complete Carnival of Doom in Once Human
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

densetsu no starfy key art
Gaming

Nintendo Switch Online: Japan-exclusive game series arrives
Ali Rees6 seconds

Nintendo Switch Online is receiving an update in the form of three new Game Boy Advance games from the Starfy franchise which have previously only been released in Japan. The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.