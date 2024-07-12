Bellingham set to be new EA FC 25 cover star according to leak

In news that shouldn’t really surprise many people, it seems EA has decided on the footballer that will grace the cover of the new EAFC 25 game due out at the end of September.

After Erling Haaland’s breakout Premier League season saw him bag the FC24 cover slot, it is increasingly looking like FC25 will have La Liga’s breakout star this season, England’s Jude Bellingham. Bellingham, who is currently preparing for Sunday’s European Championship final with Spain, where the Real Madrid star will come up against many of his teammates and weekly opponents, has got the gig and will adorn the cover of the Standard Edition of the game according to leaks on X.

Bellingham’s trademark arm-out goal celebration would seem the logical choice for a cover image with the pose being so recognizable as the footballing prodigy from Stourbridge near Birmingham having shot to fame at Borussia Dortmund before his big-money move to Madrid at the start of last season.

Nobody predicted the impact he would have on Spanish football where he has shot to megastar status playing 42 games, scoring 23 times and adding a further 10 assists to those numbers.

The dates and prices for EA FC25 were recently leaked and we will be able to bring you much more information on the game shortly as we have spent the last two days in Vancouver with EA Sports and FC25 getting the lowdown on all the game’s new features and changes from last year’s version.

At this stage, the Bellingham news is only rumor and leak and is yet to be confirmed by Electronic Arts but it would be a major surprise if he is not in the reckoning given the season he has had, and may yet still cap off with an International trophy this weekend.

Featured image courtesy of Operation Sports