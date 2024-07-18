All new and returning licensed leagues and competitions in EA FC 25

EA FC and the past FIFA titles have been known for their authenticity to the beautiful game, with as many licensed players, teams, and leagues as possible.
EA FC 25 is no different, with over 19,000 players and 700 teams being in real-life form, pretty staggering in comparison to other soccer games.
What we’ll be looking at here though are the EA FC 25 licensed leagues and competitions, as with each iteration, these seem to fluctuate the most.
Let’s get into all of the new and returning leagues and competitions for both the men’s and women’s games.
All licensed leagues and competitions in EA FC 25
Just like EA FC 24, this next iteration of the game features over 30 licensed leagues for you to enjoy.
The women’s leagues naturally return but sadly, for your Brazil fans out there, you’re going to be left wanting yet again.
Here is the full EA FC 25 licensed league and competition list sorted alphabetically:
- 3. Liga
- A-League
- Allsvenskan
- Austrian Bundesliga
- Barclays Women’s Super League
- Belgium Jupiler League
- Bundesliga
- Bundesliga 2
- CONMEBOL Libertadores
- Chinese Super League
- Credit Suisse Super League
- D1 Arkema
- EFL (Championship, League 1, League 2)
- Ekstraklasa
- Eliteserien
- Eredivisie
- Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga
- Indian Super League
- K League
- LALIGA EA SPORTS
- Liga 1
- Liga F
- Liga Portugal
- Liga Profesional de Fútbol-Argentina
- Ligue 1 McDonalds
- Ligue 2
- MLS
- National Women’s Soccer League
- PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa
- Premier League
- Pro League
- Roshn Saudi League
- SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
- Scottish Professional Football League
- Serie A
- Serie B
- Superliga
- Süper Lig
- UEFA Champions League
- UEFA Europa Conference League
- UEFA Europa League
- UEFA Women’s Champions League
Of the above leagues and competitions, EA FC 25 is also the only game you can play in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LALIGA EA SPORTS.
All in all, a great showing for the official leagues and competitions but this is to be expected. It is a shame we’re missing out on the Brazilian leagues, and hopefully these return next year.