All new and returning licensed leagues and competitions in EA FC 25

EA FC and the past FIFA titles have been known for their authenticity to the beautiful game, with as many licensed players, teams, and leagues as possible.

EA FC 25 is no different, with over 19,000 players and 700 teams being in real-life form, pretty staggering in comparison to other soccer games.

What we’ll be looking at here though are the EA FC 25 licensed leagues and competitions, as with each iteration, these seem to fluctuate the most.

Let’s get into all of the new and returning leagues and competitions for both the men’s and women’s games.

All licensed leagues and competitions in EA FC 25

Just like EA FC 24, this next iteration of the game features over 30 licensed leagues for you to enjoy.

The women’s leagues naturally return but sadly, for your Brazil fans out there, you’re going to be left wanting yet again.

Here is the full EA FC 25 licensed league and competition list sorted alphabetically:

3. Liga

A-League

Allsvenskan

Austrian Bundesliga

Barclays Women’s Super League

Belgium Jupiler League

Bundesliga

Bundesliga 2

CONMEBOL Libertadores

Chinese Super League

Credit Suisse Super League

D1 Arkema

EFL (Championship, League 1, League 2)

Ekstraklasa

Eliteserien

Eredivisie

Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga

Indian Super League

K League

LALIGA EA SPORTS

Liga 1

Liga F

Liga Portugal

Liga Profesional de Fútbol-Argentina

Ligue 1 McDonalds

Ligue 2

MLS

National Women’s Soccer League

PKO Bank Polski Ekstraklasa

Premier League

Pro League

Roshn Saudi League

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Scottish Professional Football League

Serie A

Serie B

Superliga

Süper Lig

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa Conference League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Women’s Champions League

Of the above leagues and competitions, EA FC 25 is also the only game you can play in the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LALIGA EA SPORTS.

All in all, a great showing for the official leagues and competitions but this is to be expected. It is a shame we’re missing out on the Brazilian leagues, and hopefully these return next year.

