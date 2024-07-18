How to play EA FC 25 before launch: Early Access explained

It’s always an exciting time when a new EA FC game is announced and if you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll want to get your hands on it as soon as possible.

Thankfully, there is a way to play EA FC 25 ahead of the official release date so you can experience all of the new features ahead of most.

Here, we’ll discuss how to play EA FC 25 early so you can sink your teeth into what the devs have cooked up this time around.

How to play EA FC 25 early

To play EA FC 25 before the official release date for the game you must either pre-order the Ultimate edition or be an EA Play subscriber before Early Access begins.

Looking initially at that Ultimate Edition, this will set you back $99.99 (£89.99) and comes with a bunch of pretty great benefits across multiple modes of the game. It is $69.99 (£59.99) more than the Standard Edition though, so do keep that in mind.

As for Early Access, you’ll be granted up to 7 days, allowing you to hopefully play EA FC 25 on September 20. This will certainly be helpful for those of you who like to play around with various tactics before settling for what you’ll go with to win your matches.

Moving to using EA Play to access EA FC 25 early, you’ll be able to secure a 10-hour trial that can be redeemed up to 7 days ahead of the proper launch. If you’re an EA Play Pro member though, you will instead receive the same benefit as the Ultimate Edition, allowing you to play unlimited up to 7 days before.

So, to put it simply, the best way to secure EA FC 25 Early Access is to pre-purchase the Ultimate Edition or be an EA Play Pro subscriber since you will have no time limit to worry about.

On the flip side though, if budget is an issue, securing that 10-hour trial via the basic EA Play membership could be just the ticket to get a feel for the game.