Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree have multiple endings?

Does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree have multiple endings?

Miquella in Shadow of the Erdtree

The stories in FromSoftware titles are complex affairs that require you to do some serious digging, talking to every NPC available in order to piece things together.

To make things even more complicated, there are also different endings that can occur throughout most of the studio’s games, including Elden Ring, which might throw you into another confusing spiral just when you thought you had everything figured out.

Now, with the DLC out in the wild, many are wondering if Elden Ring’s expansion has different conclusions.

Let’s get into if Shadow of the Erdtree follows the trend and has multiple endings.

Does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree have multiple endings?

Even though the Souls series, and Elden Ring itself do have multiple endings depending on certain actions you do in the game, Shadow of the Erdtree does not.

This might seem like an odd choice considering that the base game actually had six different variations of the finale, but it does make sense in the context of the DLC.

This is because the expansion follows the journey to Miquella, who wants to revive Radahn, and ultimately, become a fully-fledged god.

Radahn in Shadow of the Erdtree

Your goal is essentially to stop him, since this goes against every single ending that occurs in the standard game, even if he is described as Miquella the Kind.

While all of the above is true, technically, in the battle with Radahn, you can get your ‘Heart Stolen’ by Miquella where you’ll receive some dialogue implying you’re bowing to him. This would lead to a second ending where you fail but obviously this can’t actually happen since you wouldn’t complete the DLC.

So, to sum up, that final, short cutscene is in fact the one and only ending to Shadow of the Erdtree.

While this might be disappointing for those that wanted more, it does conclude the full arc of Miquella, ultimately stopping him before he can be fully restored as a god.

Popular Shadow of the Erdtree weapon location guides

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

greatsword of damnation elden ring
How to get Greatsword of Damnation in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward
Miquella in Shadow of the Erdtree
Does Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree have multiple endings?
Jacob Woodward
FM25 screenshot from the game's first dev update
First glimpse of Football Manager 2025 along with what we can expect from landmark new version
Paul McNally
Eminem skins in Fortnite
Fortnite’s Rap Boy Eminem skin disappeared and then came back, just like in Slim Shady’s new single
Paul McNally
ledas sword elden ring
How to get Leda’s Sword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Mobile phone with Google Chrome browser open on it. Behind it is a device showing the Google Chrome logo.
Big Tech

Google Chrome introduces features for iOS and Android to make it easier to search on mobile
Sophie Atkinson22 mins

Google Chrome for mobile has had a revamp, with the team saying “looking something up on mobile should be just as smooth as if you were in front of your...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.