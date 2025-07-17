Bruno Mars keeps the rumors of his $50 million gambling debt alive with fresh joke

Bruno Mars has long since been tied to refuted claims about a $50 million Vegas gambling debt – and he won’t let it drop.

MGM Resorts last year had to weigh in on widespread rumors that Bruno Mars’ residencies with the brand were to pay off $50 million debts. Mars has been performing regularly since 2017, with confirmed dates throughout the summer of 2025.

In a statement made in March 2024, MGM Resorts said: “From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect.

“Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM.”

This unequivocal denial has not stopped the singer from continuing the joke, however. Mars took to Instagram on July 15 after joining fellow musician Rosé on stage at a Blackpink concert for a surprise performance writing: “Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMG4cnvyuZr/

Bruno Mars won’t let the gambling debts go

This isn’t the first (and perhaps won’t be the last) time that Mars has made such jokes, having liked fan posts that joked his collaboration with Lady Gaga was helping him to pay off his debt.

When Spotify shared the news that Mars had become the first ever artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners in the app, he wrote on social media: “KEEP STREAMING, I’ll be out of debt in no time.”

It’s worth noting once and for all that MGM Resorts has firmly stated that there are no gambling debts. Mars’ tongue-in-cheek comments appear to be all in good fun and his residencies presumably are being paid for in the usual way. Nonetheless, it doesn’t stop the ongoing jokes between Mars, his fans, and the internet from being any less appreciated.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY 4.0