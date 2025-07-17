Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Bruno Mars keeps the rumors of his $50 million gambling debt alive with fresh joke

Bruno Mars keeps the rumors of his $50 million gambling debt alive with fresh joke

Bruno Mars has long since been tied to refuted claims about a $50 million Vegas gambling debt – and he won’t let it drop.

MGM Resorts last year had to weigh in on widespread rumors that Bruno Mars’ residencies with the brand were to pay off $50 million debts. Mars has been performing regularly since 2017, with confirmed dates throughout the summer of 2025.

In a statement made in March 2024, MGM Resorts said: “From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect.

“Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM.”

This unequivocal denial has not stopped the singer from continuing the joke, however. Mars took to Instagram on July 15 after joining fellow musician Rosé on stage at a Blackpink concert for a surprise performance writing: “Almost out of debt BehhhhhBehhhhh!!! Preciate You ROSAAAAYYYYYY!!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMG4cnvyuZr/

Bruno Mars won’t let the gambling debts go

This isn’t the first (and perhaps won’t be the last) time that Mars has made such jokes, having liked fan posts that joked his collaboration with Lady Gaga was helping him to pay off his debt.

When Spotify shared the news that Mars had become the first ever artist to reach 150 million monthly listeners in the app, he wrote on social media: “KEEP STREAMING, I’ll be out of debt in no time.”

It’s worth noting once and for all that MGM Resorts has firmly stated that there are no gambling debts. Mars’ tongue-in-cheek comments appear to be all in good fun and his residencies presumably are being paid for in the usual way. Nonetheless, it doesn’t stop the ongoing jokes between Mars, his fans, and the internet from being any less appreciated.

Featured image: Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY 4.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

A photograph of a darkened computer screen displaying a stark white page. Centered prominently on the screen are the bold red letters "BLOCKED" in a sans-serif font. The screen reflects a subtle ambient glow from the surrounding room, highlighting the texture of the matte display. A single, out-of-focus hand rests gently on the desk beside the screen, suggesting a moment of frustration or interruption. ACMA continues to block more illegal gambling websites
ACMA continues to block more illegal gambling websites
Sophie Atkinson
A photograph of the plush interior of a high-stakes casino table. The surface of the green felt table is meticulously clean, with a scattering of poker chips arranged around a stack of "ALL IN" chips in the center. A single, ornate crystal chandelier hangs overhead, casting a warm glow on the scene and reflecting off the polished mahogany trim of the table's edges. Soft, ambient lighting highlights the rich textures and opulent atmosphere of the casino.
Michael Mizrachi officially wins 2025 WSOP Main Event
Sophie Atkinson
A graphic of a stock chart over the rooftops of Seoul. South Korean casino stocks rise ahead of a tourist influx 
South Korean casino stocks rise ahead of a tourist influx 
Suswati Basu
Tombola bingo set for expansion as Flutter plans integration
Joel Loynds
MGM China drops HK$2 million lawsuit against Hong Kong actor
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A photograph of a darkened computer screen displaying a stark white page. Centered prominently on the screen are the bold red letters "BLOCKED" in a sans-serif font. The screen reflects a subtle ambient glow from the surrounding room, highlighting the texture of the matte display. A single, out-of-focus hand rests gently on the desk beside the screen, suggesting a moment of frustration or interruption. ACMA continues to block more illegal gambling websites
Gambling

ACMA continues to block more illegal gambling websites
Sophie Atkinson41 minutes

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has today (July 17) shared a whole new list of illegal gambling websites which have now been blocked. The latest report, released in...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.