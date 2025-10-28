Poker player accused of operating illicit brothel from Las Vegas neighborhood

Popular Search Terms

Image of the Las Vegas strip. Bing Du, a highly-rated player on the poker circuit, has been accused of operating an alleged illicit brothel from a home in Las Vegas. 

She was arrested on October 27 by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) while participating in a poker tournament at a major Strip casino. 

Bing Du, who has appeared at major events such as the World Series of Poker (WSOP), is facing charges of money laundering and pandering, following a police sting earlier this year.

Metro police officers probed online ads for suspected prostitution, with conversations leading to an undercover officer being offered a massage and sex for $200.

Further surveillance around the home in the Spring Valley neighborhood revealed ongoing activity, while legal documents detailed “men arriving to the residence and leaving after staying 30 minutes to an hour.”

As reported by KLAS, the police investigation included a scan of financial records and searches of businesses and properties linked to Du, but no clarity was provided on how many premises are connected to the overall situation. 

The poker player’s bank accounts “were primarily funded by cash deposits and peer-to-peer payments, according to police, while the search of a property of interest showed “rooms (with) numbers on the door with multiple mattresses directly on the ground” and business cards adorned with the line, “Asian beauties for discreet gentlemen.”

Bing Du makes admission on “prostitution services” at the property

Police documents also listed the findings from combing through trash, with large amounts of condoms and wrappers found. Other items present indicated the property was being used as an illegal brothel, according to documents.

Licensed brothels are actually legal in parts of Nevada, with State law stipulating that counties with more than 700,000 people are prohibited from hosting such venues. 

Clark County (which contains Spring Valley) has around 2.4 million residents.

Bing Du is said to have told police officers she was aware that tenants “were providing prostitution services” at the home, and she was paid to “basically turn a blind eye on what the tenants were doing at the residence.

A second individual is facing similar charges related to operating the alleged brothel at the same location.

Elsewhere in Las Vegas, a solicitor has entered a plea agreement as part of a $460M Ponzi case involving over a thousand victims.

Image credit: David Vives/Unsplash

