Las Vegas lawyer accepts plea deal in $460M Ponzi case

A man from Las Vegas has entered a plea agreement as part of a $460M Ponzi case involving over a thousand victims.

The saga of Matthew Wade Beasley and the law enforcement of Sin City would be Hollywood blockbuster material involving millions of dollars, gambling debt, a firearm standoff and a slew of soliciting charges before the plea deal was published.

Las Vegas lawyer pleads guilty to charges

The legal argument against the Las Vegas solicitor allegedly took place over a five-year period from 2017. In this time, Beasley is reported to have drummed up 1213 investors to the tune of $519.9 million to take part in falsified deals and contracts.

The initial monies that he had taken from early investors led to the payment of debts and constant borrowing. The court report stated that his actions caused ”some investors to profit from their investments, some to break even, and others to lose money. In total, 948 investors lost a total of nearly $246.4 million.”

Of the $519.9 million, Beasley transferred $461 million directly to his Interest On Lawyers Trust Account (IOLTA). “Approximately $331.4 million of the $461 million” was returned to the investors in some format and Beasley paid himself about $33.5 million in lawyers and brokerage fees.

Beasley also used $10 million of the monies to fund a lavish lifestyle including paying “gambling debts and $22.8 million to enrich himself and to continue gambling. He purchased luxury homes, high-end cars, recreational vehicles, among other things,” said the court.

Beasley’s legal battle

As part of initial investigative questioning in 2022, Beasley was caught in a dramatic gunpoint standoff with FBI agents and state law enforcement.

All charges were dropped relating to the tense standoff despite an officer recording that the defendant “pointed the gun at the agents in a sweeping motion, causing one or more agents to discharge their firearm, striking Beasley.”

Beasley was indicted by a federal grand jury March 29, 2023, on three counts of money laundering and five counts of wire fraud, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach set a detention hearing for April 2023.

A jury trial was pencilled in for June 2023 before U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey, but the eventual plea deal was reached after constant delays.

Beasley has agreed to compensate any of the investors he misled, but the process has not been officially recorded via the plea deal. He will also serve twelve to twenty years as part of a custodial sentence relating to the charges.

Featured image: 8 News Now — Las Vegas via YouTube

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu

