Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Las Vegas Strip casinos fully unionized after historic Culinary Workers Union victory

Las Vegas Strip casinos fully unionized after historic Culinary Workers Union victory

Las Vegas Strip nightscape / All of the major Las Vegas Strip casinos are now unionized following a historic labor victory for workers, led by the Culinary Workers Union.

All of the major Las Vegas Strip casinos are now unionized following a historic labor victory for workers.

The Culinary Workers Union, which represents around 60,000 hospitality workers in Nevada, has achieved the historic feat on the Las Vegas Strip, which will have a profound effect on many of the people who keep the tourist mecca ticking over. 

One of those is Susana Pacheco, who first started working at the Venetian 16 years ago. 

She told ABC how she believed that appointment would provide her with a springboard of stability to protect her infant daughter, but the intervening years have been marred with struggle, in a cycle of low pay and little support. 

She says she has not had any kind of safety net until now.

The Venetian has opposed all attempts for workers’ collective bargaining for the last 25 years, but a recent change of ownership has reversed that policy. Just as Las Vegas Strip newcomer, the Fontainebleu, has agreed terms with the union, the Venetian has followed suit. 

Now, for the first time in the history of the Culinary Union, all of the significant casinos are covered by union agreements, providing uncharted terms and protections for 60,000 members.

“Together, we’ve shown that change can be a positive force, and I’m confident that this partnership will continue to benefit us all in the years to come,” said Patrick Nichols, president and CEO of the Venetian.

As for Pacheco, she has intimated how the new terms have transformed her working life, with a positive impact at home. Unreasonable targets for cleaning hotel rooms are now gone, with the uptick of better pay and time off. 

“Now with the union, we have a voice,” she added.

Transformative 32% uplift in pay over five years

Ruben Garcia, professor and director of the workplace program at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas law school noted how the deep roots and resonance of the Culinary Union made this breakthrough possible. 

In essence, it’s not a setup that can easily be replicated across the United States. 

He also pointed to the concentration of ownership of the casinos in Las Vegas (which is currently experiencing a slump in visitor numbers). In some ways, this can make the dialogue and bargaining more difficult, but it also helps with wanting to achieve a uniform target across the board. 

Garcia used the example of 2023 when a massive strike was threatened by more than 35,000 hospitality workers, just as expired contracts were hanging over the Strip. 

A late deal was reached with Caesars, postponing the strike, with a domino effect across other establishments such as MGM Resorts and Wynn securing concessions for working people.

The latest Culinary union victory in Las Vegas will deliver a transformative 32% uplift in pay over a five-year contract, with union casino workers set to earn an average $35 hourly rate by the end of that time.

Image credit: scvegas/X

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Australian flag in front of a glass building with 'casino' written on it
The Star Entertainment Group announces end of agreement with joint venture partners
Sophie Atkinson
Kangwon Land casino building, greenery around the building.
Kangwon Land Casino aims to strengthen illegal gambling surveillance
Sophie Atkinson
Bally's in the Bronx
New York Mayor keeps hope for Bronx casino alive in latest intervention
Rachael Davies
MGM Resorts reports highest ever revenue in second quarter of 2025
Rachael Davies
Gavin Newsom under fire over potential casino block after receiving $2 million in tribal donations
Joel Loynds

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

VGW shareholders approve takeover bid by founder Laurence Escalante. Logo of VGW featuring a stylized yellow crown icon to the left of the bold white letters "VGW" on a dark, abstract purple and black background.
Sweepstakes

VGW shareholders approve Escalante's takeover bid
Graeme Hanna3 hours

VGW shareholders have approved a deal for founder Laurence Escalante to acquire full ownership of the sweepstakes casino company. Escalante was effectively bidding for the remaining 30% share in VGW...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.