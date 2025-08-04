Las Vegas Strip casinos fully unionized after historic Culinary Workers Union victory

All of the major Las Vegas Strip casinos are now unionized following a historic labor victory for workers.

The Culinary Workers Union, which represents around 60,000 hospitality workers in Nevada, has achieved the historic feat on the Las Vegas Strip, which will have a profound effect on many of the people who keep the tourist mecca ticking over.

One of those is Susana Pacheco, who first started working at the Venetian 16 years ago.

She told ABC how she believed that appointment would provide her with a springboard of stability to protect her infant daughter, but the intervening years have been marred with struggle, in a cycle of low pay and little support.

She says she has not had any kind of safety net until now.

The Venetian has opposed all attempts for workers’ collective bargaining for the last 25 years, but a recent change of ownership has reversed that policy. Just as Las Vegas Strip newcomer, the Fontainebleu, has agreed terms with the union, the Venetian has followed suit.

Culinary Union has been winning a better life for workers in Las Vegas since before the first casino opened on the Strip in 1941. 💪💪🏻💪🏾💪🏿 We are the Culinary Union. We’ll show them who we are.#ItsUpToUs pic.twitter.com/YKK0AuWsFK — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) July 30, 2025

Now, for the first time in the history of the Culinary Union, all of the significant casinos are covered by union agreements, providing uncharted terms and protections for 60,000 members.

“Together, we’ve shown that change can be a positive force, and I’m confident that this partnership will continue to benefit us all in the years to come,” said Patrick Nichols, president and CEO of the Venetian.

As for Pacheco, she has intimated how the new terms have transformed her working life, with a positive impact at home. Unreasonable targets for cleaning hotel rooms are now gone, with the uptick of better pay and time off.

“Now with the union, we have a voice,” she added.

Transformative 32% uplift in pay over five years

Ruben Garcia, professor and director of the workplace program at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas law school noted how the deep roots and resonance of the Culinary Union made this breakthrough possible.

In essence, it’s not a setup that can easily be replicated across the United States.

He also pointed to the concentration of ownership of the casinos in Las Vegas (which is currently experiencing a slump in visitor numbers). In some ways, this can make the dialogue and bargaining more difficult, but it also helps with wanting to achieve a uniform target across the board.

Garcia used the example of 2023 when a massive strike was threatened by more than 35,000 hospitality workers, just as expired contracts were hanging over the Strip.

A late deal was reached with Caesars, postponing the strike, with a domino effect across other establishments such as MGM Resorts and Wynn securing concessions for working people.

The latest Culinary union victory in Las Vegas will deliver a transformative 32% uplift in pay over a five-year contract, with union casino workers set to earn an average $35 hourly rate by the end of that time.

Image credit: scvegas/X