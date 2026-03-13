A federal bankruptcy judge in Chicago has turned down a request from Hawthorne Race Course and related companies to speed up a court hearing connected to their Chapter 11 restructuring.

In a March 11 order, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Timothy A. Barnes declined the companies’ attempt to schedule an emergency hearing tied to a motion seeking extra time to file required financial disclosures. The case involves Hawthorne Race Course, Inc. and several affiliated entities currently reorganizing in bankruptcy court.

Because the request was rejected, the companies will have to move forward under the court’s regular calendar rather than getting immediate consideration.

Judge says Hawthorne racetrack bankruptcy hearing request did not qualify as an emergency

According to the court order, the judge reviewed the debtors’ application asking for an emergency hearing on their motion for more time to submit schedules and statements of financial affairs. After examining the filing, Barnes concluded the situation did not meet the legal threshold required for urgent treatment.

“The Application is DENIED for failure to establish emergency grounds under Local Rule 9013-2(A),” the order states.

Instead of holding a special hearing, the court said the motion can be addressed during one of the regularly scheduled Chapter 7 and Chapter 11 motion sessions set for March 17 or March 18, 2026.

The order also clarified how the looming filing deadline will be handled. If the companies submit their motion seeking an extension before the current March 13 deadline, the deadline will effectively pause until the court hears the matter.

“If relief requested demands a longer notice period, an appropriate request to shorten notice may be made in the Motion,” the judge wrote.

The issue comes as Hawthorne and several connected businesses work through bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Court records show the companies filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions on Feb. 27, 2026. In their filings, the operators of the longtime Chicago-area racetrack listed assets estimated between $50 million and $100 million, while liabilities were reported in the much larger range of $100 million to $500 million.

Under Chapter 11 protection, the businesses remain in control of their operations while attempting to reorganize under court supervision.

The bankruptcy cases cover several entities linked to the racetrack’s operations, including Carey Heirs Properties LLC, Suburban Downs Inc., and Post Time Catering Inc.

Together, those companies run a horse racing and wagering operation built around live thoroughbred and standardbred racing in Illinois. Their income streams include pari-mutuel wagering, off-track betting sites, and sports wagering partnerships.

Financial challenges have mounted for the racetrack in recent months. In January, the Illinois Racing Board suspended Hawthorne’s harness racing license after regulators said the company had not supplied financial records proving it could support its scheduled 2026 racing season.

Per IGB spox: "Fanatics Sportsbook made a business decision to conduct its Illinois online sports wagering operation in partnership with Argosy Casino."



Also, Hawthorne is still "preliminarily suitable" for a casino license. A new owner would require IGB approval for casino and… — Steve Bittenbender (@Stepbitt) January 28, 2026

Court documents also show the track owes about $8.75 million to Fanatics Betting & Gaming, making the sportsbook operator the largest unsecured creditor in the case.

Fanatics had previously used Hawthorne’s market-access license to run mobile sports betting in Illinois. After the racetrack’s financial situation worsened and the harness racing license was suspended, Fanatics shifted its partnership to PENN Entertainment’s Argosy Casino Alton to keep operating in the state.

Meanwhile, the bankruptcy docket continues to fill with early administrative actions. Orders issued March 12 address post-petition financing, creditor protections, and the organization of the case, including steps toward appointing an unsecured creditors’ committee and scheduling future status hearings.

Judge Barnes is overseeing the proceedings in the Chicago-based Eastern Division of the federal bankruptcy court.

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