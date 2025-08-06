Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home AGCO announces new charitable lottery licensing policies

AGCO announces new charitable lottery licensing policies

acgo lottery changes

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has announced new changes to existing policies for charitable lotteries.

The updates have been made to align with existing charity lottery products and remove caps on seller commission and prohibition. This is, according to the AGCO, to create an outcomes-based regulatory approach.

The focus of these policy changes is on integral AGCO-governed elements such as the Lottery Licensing Policy Manual, Raffle Licence Terms and Conditions, and Media Bingo Terms and Conditions.

AGCO makes changes to charity lottery products

The key changes allow licensed Canadian charities more autonomy when striking agreements such as commissions with sellers and weigh the cost of entering into business with a provider based on the services they receive.

This autonomy, says the AGCO statement, will allow a situation where “charitable organizations will have greater flexibility to make decisions that best serve their fundraising objectives.”

AGCO is strict on charity lottery requirements

The AGCO has set out some clear boundaries that must be adhered to by licensed charities. These include approval for other expenses incurred under their license agreements, keeping up-to-date records, and retaining receipts for and commission paid to sellers for their services.

This is to ensure that the AGCO can audit a charity that has a link to a lottery service or vendor at any time, as per their policies, the Criminal Code, and anything concerning conducting and managing a charitable gaming scheme.

Charities must also only operate their charity lottery or fundraising attempts through any service akin to a lottery within the confines of Ontario.

In related AGCO news, the regulator has had a busy 2025 enforcing a crackdown on both illegal gambling and promotional offers that don’t meet the standards expected of a licensed operator.

As we reported, the AGCO was stern when taking on a swathe of lottery machines in Ontario that were branded as Prime Slot. Many people in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), including retailers, were shocked to find the machines were, in fact, unlicensed and illegal.

Further to the action against the branded slot machines, in July 2025, the AGCO also handed out a heavy $54k fine to Well Played Media. The fine came into force when Casino Days, a product run by the gambling operator, was reportedly advertising a welcome offer that was “deceptive” according to the AGCO.

Featured image: AGCO official

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Deputy Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Nearly 250 slot machines seized in Florida illegal gambling busts. A split image showing a close-up of a slot machine with a winning combination on the left side, and a sunny Florida street lined with palm trees and cars on the right side.
Nearly 250 slot machines seized in Florida illegal gambling busts
Joel Loynds
dutch gambling authority newspaper ads. Dutch gambling authority tightens ban on sports sponsorships enforcement. The KSA now admits gambling tax hike having negative effect on income
KSA admits gambling tax hike having negative effect on income
Joel Loynds
attorney general offshore gambling plea
50 attorneys general plea for DOJ to crack down on illegal offshore gambling
Jacob Woodward
new ballys nottingham forest sponsor
Bally’s announces brand new Nottingham Forest partnership
Jacob Woodward
intralot maryland rejection
Intralot statement details Maryland lottery bid rejection
Jacob Woodward

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Nearly 250 slot machines seized in Florida illegal gambling busts. A split image showing a close-up of a slot machine with a winning combination on the left side, and a sunny Florida street lined with palm trees and cars on the right side.
Gambling

Nearly 250 slot machines seized in Florida illegal gambling busts
Joel Loynds34 minutes

Illegal slot machine operators in Port Richey, Florida, had a bad day. Joining forces with the Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC), the Port Richey and New Port Richey police departments...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.