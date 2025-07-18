AGCO takes enforcement action against illicit gambling machines

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is intensifying its crackdown on unregulated gambling to safeguard the public.

This week, the AGCO revoked the lottery seller registrations of several Greater Toronto Area (GTA) retailers found to be operating unapproved electronic gambling machines branded as Prime Slot.

The AGCO oversees all gambling in Ontario, ensuring that gaming products and venues meet stringent standards for game integrity, player safety, and the protection of minors and vulnerable individuals.

Over the past ten years, unregulated gaming machines have spread rapidly across North America. Those like Prime Slot, marketed as skill-based games, function similarly to chance-based slot machines and have been placed in convenience stores and other locations where gambling devices are typically prohibited.

The AGCO is committed to using its full authority to mitigate the risks posed by these unregulated machines, particularly in areas accessible to minors.

Further action by the Ontario regulator

“Unapproved gambling machines have no business being in convenience stores or other locations, particularly those that are available to children and youth,” said Dr. Karin Schnarr, AGCO’s Chief Executive Officer and Registrar.

Those retailers impacted with a Notice of Proposed Order to revoke their registration can appeal the AGCO’s decision within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an independent adjudicative body under Tribunals Ontario.

Earlier this month, AGCO took enforcement action against Canadian operator Well Played Media after a high-risk welcome offer on its Casino Days website was found to be deceptive.

A fine of C$54,000 ($39,000) was issued to Well Played Media, with the operator ruling the platform “alleged to have encouraged high-risk behaviour and failed to properly disclose key terms.”

AGCO was informed when a customer lodged a complaint after $8,500 in winnings were “confiscated” by Casino Days.

Image credit: AGCO