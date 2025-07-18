Languagesx
AGCO takes enforcement action against illicit gambling machines

AGCO logo / The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is intensifying its crackdown on unregulated gambling to safeguard the public. 

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is intensifying its crackdown on unregulated gambling to safeguard the public. 

This week, the AGCO revoked the lottery seller registrations of several Greater Toronto Area (GTA) retailers found to be operating unapproved electronic gambling machines branded as Prime Slot.

The AGCO oversees all gambling in Ontario, ensuring that gaming products and venues meet stringent standards for game integrity, player safety, and the protection of minors and vulnerable individuals.

Over the past ten years, unregulated gaming machines have spread rapidly across North America. Those like Prime Slot, marketed as skill-based games, function similarly to chance-based slot machines and have been placed in convenience stores and other locations where gambling devices are typically prohibited.

The AGCO is committed to using its full authority to mitigate the risks posed by these unregulated machines, particularly in areas accessible to minors. 

Further action by the Ontario regulator

“Unapproved gambling machines have no business being in convenience stores or other locations, particularly those that are available to children and youth,” said Dr. Karin Schnarr, AGCO’s Chief Executive Officer and Registrar.

Those retailers impacted with a Notice of Proposed Order to revoke their registration can appeal the AGCO’s decision within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an independent adjudicative body under Tribunals Ontario.

Earlier this month, AGCO took enforcement action against Canadian operator Well Played Media after a high-risk welcome offer on its Casino Days website was found to be deceptive.

A fine of C$54,000 ($39,000) was issued to Well Played Media, with the operator ruling the platform “alleged to have encouraged high-risk behaviour and failed to properly disclose key terms.” 

AGCO was informed when a customer lodged a complaint after $8,500 in winnings were “confiscated” by Casino Days. 

Image credit: AGCO

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

