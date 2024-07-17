Deadpool & Wolverine: Xbox releases ‘cheeky’ controller

Xbox is no stranger to elaborate collabs for controllers and consoles, and now they’ve teamed up with Deadpool.

Microsoft’s gaming arm has now teamed up with the film franchise in anticipation of the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie which will reprise Ryan Reynold’s character.

Fans have the chance to win the aptly named “Cheeky Controller” as part of a sweepstake competition for Deadpool-themed swag.

Xbox’s cheeky take on Deadpool with new controller

Known as the ‘Merc with a Mouth,’ Deadpool is one of the most outlandish Marvel superheroes. He is generally known for his outspoken antics of mayhem and destruction, but this incarnation of the red-suited vigilante will be one for the record books.

Deadpool’s signature tactical suit inspired the red and black color combo on the controller. The signature suit also bleeds into the custom Xbox Series X and the Wireless Controllers up for grabs. The lucky winner will also have a stand adorned with the Marvel mercenary’s katanas, which are sadly represented in harmless foam for anyone hoping they would be the real deal.

How to win the new Deadpool & Wolverine Xbox controller

Those hoping to enter the competition for the entire sweepstake set can do so via the Xbox link.

Fans can win more prizes via a special Xbox Twitch event on July 22 to usher in the red-carpet premiere of the new installment of Reynold’s take on the gory assassin.

Deadpool 3 (known as Deadpool & Wolverine) will be hitting theatres worldwide on July 26 and is one of the year’s most anticipated movies. Hugh Jackman reprises his role as the nomadic X-Man Logan, more formally known as Wolverine.

Both characters are no stranger to ‘Team-Up’ comics, where Deadpool’s incessant satire is humorously contrasted with Wolverine’s stoic, surly nature.

Previously ReadWrite reported how they will also be coming to Call of Duty.

Image: Xbox Wire.