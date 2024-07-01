Call of Duty leakers say Marvel’s Wolverine and Deadpool are next in line for a crossover

Fresh off the crossover with Fallout, Call of Duty dataminers say they have evidence that Modern Warfare 3, and Call of Duty; Warzone, will be collaborating with Deadpool and Wolverine in the live service game’s next season of content.

Over the weekend, leaker/dataminer TheRed ZipiT shared on X animations showing operator finishing moves that were very evocative of Ryan Reynolds’ portrayal of Deadpool.

While we have not seen anything from Wolverine, yet, Marvel’s two baddest, smirking antiheroes are hitting the big screen on July 26, which makes a crossover with video gaming’s biggest shooter franchise a little more plausible.

This all follows earlier datamined leaks later proven true, such as Fallout (which launched last week) and Gundam before that. So while Wolverine and Deadpool sound really weird and discordant with the franchises’ themes, they’re no more weird than Fallout or Gundam, and the leakers have yet to be proven wrong.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III launched in November and is currently in its fourth season as a live service game. The next Call of Duty coming to Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X, is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, whose multiplayer beta is due to begin in late August. The full game is due to launch Oct. 25 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.