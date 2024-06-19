Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Call of Duty’s Fallout crossover goes live on June 20; here’s everything in it

Call of Duty’s Fallout crossover goes live on June 20; here’s everything in it

first-person view of the player brandishing a blue and yellow Fallout-themed M16 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III multiplayer
tl;dr

  • Call of Duty and Fallout collaboration begins June 20 with a Vault Dwellers Event until June 26.
  • The Fallout Bundle includes Vault 141 skins and various themed weapons and items.
  • Using Vault Dweller skins grants XP boosts, and additional Fallout-themed cosmetics can be earned.

News that Call of Duty’s next crossover collaboration would be with Bethesda Softworks’ Fallout franchise leaked by datamine about three weeks ago. Now it’s official, and a blog post Tuesday from Infinity Ward has more on what that looks like and what players can expect.

Let’s start with the day Call of Duty X Fallout arrives: It’s Thursday, June 20, and kicks off a Fallout: Vault Dwellers Event across Modern Warfare III, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile that lasts until 11 a.m. EDT on June 26.

The skins include the blue-and-metallic gold trimmed vault suits, for Vault 141 (which, so far, does not exist in the Fallout canon). Yes, the operators wear Pip-Boys, and there’s even some-kind of in-game functionality to them.

Here’s everything players get in the Fallout Bundle:

  • Four “Vault 141” Operator Skins
  • “Atomic Disintegrator” HRM-9 Weapon Blueprint
  • “Vault-Tec Approved” M16 Weapon Blueprint
  • “Let’s Do This!” and “Fatman” Charms
  • “Wasteland Workshop” Calling Card
  • “You’re Special” Large Decal
  • “Vault-Tec Engineer” Emblem
  • “Nuka-Cola Spacer” Sticker
  • Six Loading Screens including “Nuka-Cola,” “Please Stand By,”“Survivors’ Journey,” “Sanctuary Hills,” “Vault 141,” and “Restoring Democracy”

Call of Duty's four operators, dressed in Fallout Vault suits, stride down a subterranean corridor lit overhead by fluorescent lights

How much does Call of Duty’s Fallout bundle cost?

Though the blog post did not mention its official price, if past practice holds it’ll run 2,400 CoD points, which can be bought for about $20.

As for what the weapons do, Infinity Ward said the M16 blueprint offers “an unrivaled combination of speed and stability,” plus a mod that converts it to a fully automatic rifle “with superior recoil control and firing aim stability.” It’s accompanied by a 45 round magazine with two attachments, apparently the forward grip and a laser sight.

The HRM-9 is a close-quarters submachine gun weapon packing a 50-round drum magazine “plus thermal target identification.” It sounds like it has longer range than the game’s standard SMG, giving it “the ability to compete out to the mid-range.”

Call of Duty operators dressed in Fallout Vault Suits appear to emerge from an underground bunker to blue skies

Using the Vault Dweller skins during the event will confer an XP boost. Players can also earn additional cosmetic items such as decals, emblems, and weapon camouflages with references to Nuka-Cola, the New California Republic, and canonical markers of the Fallout universe.

Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III are both available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Call of Duty Mobile is available for Android and iOS devices.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

a monkey carrying a space helmet gazes up skyward, his mouth forming an O in awe
Timesplitters re-release on the way, if ratings board listing is right
Owen Good
Ditto from Pokemon
How does Ditto actually work? Pokemon fans tackle one of the franchise’s mysteries
Rachael Davies
Baten Kaitos Remaster artwork
Cult classic GameCube RPGs finally shadow-drops on PC
Rachael Davies
the Frostpunk 2 key art
Frostpunk 2 – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything you need to know
Jacob Woodward
Baldur's Gate 3's Chamber of Justice
How to solve the Chamber of Justice puzzle BG3 – complete walkthrough
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

an image of ChatGPT imagined a store, with a customer leaning over a counter talking to a store owner, with a cash register next to them.
AI

How much does ChatGPT cost? Everything you need to know about OpenAI’s pricing plans
Rachael Davies5 mins

ChatGPT became the face of generative AI when OpenAI released it to the public for free, but there are some costs involved. OpenAI's ChatGPT launched on November 30, 2022 and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.