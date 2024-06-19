Call of Duty’s Fallout crossover goes live on June 20; here’s everything in it

News that Call of Duty’s next crossover collaboration would be with Bethesda Softworks’ Fallout franchise leaked by datamine about three weeks ago. Now it’s official, and a blog post Tuesday from Infinity Ward has more on what that looks like and what players can expect.

Let’s start with the day Call of Duty X Fallout arrives: It’s Thursday, June 20, and kicks off a Fallout: Vault Dwellers Event across Modern Warfare III, Warzone, and Warzone Mobile that lasts until 11 a.m. EDT on June 26.

The skins include the blue-and-metallic gold trimmed vault suits, for Vault 141 (which, so far, does not exist in the Fallout canon). Yes, the operators wear Pip-Boys, and there’s even some-kind of in-game functionality to them.

Here’s everything players get in the Fallout Bundle:

Four “Vault 141” Operator Skins

“Atomic Disintegrator” HRM-9 Weapon Blueprint

“Vault-Tec Approved” M16 Weapon Blueprint

“Let’s Do This!” and “Fatman” Charms

“Wasteland Workshop” Calling Card

“You’re Special” Large Decal

“Vault-Tec Engineer” Emblem

“Nuka-Cola Spacer” Sticker

Six Loading Screens including “Nuka-Cola,” “Please Stand By,”“Survivors’ Journey,” “Sanctuary Hills,” “Vault 141,” and “Restoring Democracy”

How much does Call of Duty’s Fallout bundle cost?

Though the blog post did not mention its official price, if past practice holds it’ll run 2,400 CoD points, which can be bought for about $20.

As for what the weapons do, Infinity Ward said the M16 blueprint offers “an unrivaled combination of speed and stability,” plus a mod that converts it to a fully automatic rifle “with superior recoil control and firing aim stability.” It’s accompanied by a 45 round magazine with two attachments, apparently the forward grip and a laser sight.

The HRM-9 is a close-quarters submachine gun weapon packing a 50-round drum magazine “plus thermal target identification.” It sounds like it has longer range than the game’s standard SMG, giving it “the ability to compete out to the mid-range.”

Using the Vault Dweller skins during the event will confer an XP boost. Players can also earn additional cosmetic items such as decals, emblems, and weapon camouflages with references to Nuka-Cola, the New California Republic, and canonical markers of the Fallout universe.

Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III are both available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Call of Duty Mobile is available for Android and iOS devices.