Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Here’s what the Call of Duty/Fallout collab looks like

Here’s what the Call of Duty/Fallout collab looks like

promotional card for the Fallout-Call of Duty crossover showing Call of Duty characters dressed in the blue/gold jumpsuits of Fallout Vault 141

Although still unconfirmed by Activision Blizzard or Infinity Ward, Fallout appears to be the next crossover collaboration with Call of Duty, and dataminers have found images showing what that looks like.

The crossover will be a Tracer Pack called “Fallout Vault Dweller,” which includes Vault 141 suits for the operators Soap, Ghost, Capt. Price, and Gaz. They get Vault 141 (which as far as we know, does not exist in the Fallout canon) because they’re Task Force 141 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3, the latest release of Activision’s blockbuster military shooter.

Although not formally announced, we’ve known for some time this was on the way. Earlier in the month, the Fallout crossover slipped out along with references to Gundam (confirmed) and the cult hit action movie The Crow (not yet).

The Call of Duty/Fallout collaboration should also include weapon skins, as the operators are seen holding blue-and-gold rifles and rocket launchers. Note, these are probably skins only, as introducing things like Fallout’s Fat Man launcher into CoD would probably unbalance the whole thing, but you never know.

Charlie Intel speculates that if Fallout crossover follows the standard Tracer Pack pricing, it could run about 2,400 CoD points, which is about $20.

The Fallout collaboration is something of a no-brainer, not only because of the popularity of the Amazon Prime TV show, but also because Activision Blizzard and its studios are now Microsoft subsidiaries, along with Bethesda Softworks, the parent of the Fallout IP for more than 20 years.

Fallout has also collaborated with Fortnite recently, capitalizing on the TV show’s success and interest in the series.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Owen Good
Gaming Editor (US)

Owen Good is a 15-year veteran of video games writing, also covering pop culture and entertainment subjects for the likes of Kotaku and Polygon. He is a Gaming Editor for ReadWrite working from his home in North Carolina, the United States, joining this publication in April, 2024. Good is a 1995 graduate of North Carolina State University and a 2000 graduate of The Graduate School of Journalism, Columbia University, in New York. A second-generation newspaperman, Good's career before covering video games included daily newspaper stints in North Carolina; in upstate New York; in Washington, D.C., with the Associated Press; and…

Related News

Homelander and Mortal Kombat 1 DLC cast
Homelander shows off move set in gory new MK1 trailer
Brian-Damien Morgan
MultiVersus Fighter Currency icon
How to get Fighter Currency in MultiVersus: Best methods explained
Jacob Woodward
Wuthering Waves Interactive map
Best interactive map for Wuthering Waves
Paul McNally
promotional card for the Fallout-Call of Duty crossover showing Call of Duty characters dressed in the blue/gold jumpsuits of Fallout Vault 141
Here’s what the Call of Duty/Fallout collab looks like
Owen Good
a screenshot of the happy at home login event showing the 8 rewards available
The Sims 4 ‘events’ system is nearly here and it’s bringing login rewards
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Homelander and Mortal Kombat 1 DLC cast
Gaming

Homelander shows off move set in gory new MK1 trailer
Brian-Damien Morgan23 seconds

Homelander, the egotistical super tyrant, has joined Mortal Kombat 1's ranks in a new move set trailer. The notorious antagonist from The Boys takes the spotlight, showcasing a unique and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.