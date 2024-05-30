Here’s what the Call of Duty/Fallout collab looks like

Although still unconfirmed by Activision Blizzard or Infinity Ward, Fallout appears to be the next crossover collaboration with Call of Duty, and dataminers have found images showing what that looks like.

The crossover will be a Tracer Pack called “Fallout Vault Dweller,” which includes Vault 141 suits for the operators Soap, Ghost, Capt. Price, and Gaz. They get Vault 141 (which as far as we know, does not exist in the Fallout canon) because they’re Task Force 141 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3, the latest release of Activision’s blockbuster military shooter.

Breaking: MW3 x Warzone + FALLOUT collaboration skins have leaked via game files pic.twitter.com/oH8v7mCL6F — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) May 29, 2024

Although not formally announced, we’ve known for some time this was on the way. Earlier in the month, the Fallout crossover slipped out along with references to Gundam (confirmed) and the cult hit action movie The Crow (not yet).

The Call of Duty/Fallout collaboration should also include weapon skins, as the operators are seen holding blue-and-gold rifles and rocket launchers. Note, these are probably skins only, as introducing things like Fallout’s Fat Man launcher into CoD would probably unbalance the whole thing, but you never know.

Charlie Intel speculates that if Fallout crossover follows the standard Tracer Pack pricing, it could run about 2,400 CoD points, which is about $20.

The Fallout collaboration is something of a no-brainer, not only because of the popularity of the Amazon Prime TV show, but also because Activision Blizzard and its studios are now Microsoft subsidiaries, along with Bethesda Softworks, the parent of the Fallout IP for more than 20 years.

Fallout has also collaborated with Fortnite recently, capitalizing on the TV show’s success and interest in the series.