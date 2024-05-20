Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Call of Duty’s next crossover is one that nobody could have guessed

Call of Duty’s next crossover is one that nobody could have guessed

A screencap from the announcement video for call of duty x Gundam crossover. the shadow of a large robot is seen on the side of a large building.

Call of Duty has never shied away from bombastic collaborations that at first glance look…wacky and out of place but are a triumph as soon as the match begins, and the same could be said of the upcoming Season 4 collab.

Hot off the tail of an epic Warhammer 40k x Call of Duty crossover event, yesterday (May 19), both the Bandai Namco and Call of Duty official X accounts dropped a teaser for an upcoming Gundam collab.

While the video is a short one and doesn’t show any actual gameplay or really provide any hints about what players can expect from the new season and the collab, people are excited.

“I am ready.” said one Reddit user. “I’m not going to lie. My money is gone.” said another. People on X were just as excited. “Me reluctantly reinstalling CoD every time there’s a cool new collab,” said one, with a gif of Michael Scott from The Office. “This is incredible. I’m freaking out lmao” said another particularly excited user.

The collab was first discovered by data miners in early May when the mid-season 3 content update dropped, and the confirmation means we can afford to get even more excited about other things the miners discovered at the time.

What else is coming in Call of Duty Season 4?

Further additions set to be a part of Season 4 include Fallout, which is seeing a huge resurgence and is currently also collaborating with Fortnite, and The Crow, which is perhaps even further out of left field than Gundam.

Much loved weapons the Kar98k and the SPAS-12 are both set to make a hotly anticipated return alongside new weapons for all, the FNENEC, a subcompact machine gun, and the CR-56 AMAX, an assault rifle.

There will also be three new modes to play – Juggernaut Royale, Warzone Rumble 50v50, and more – though no details have been revealed about them. Three new maps have been announced too.

And of course as with any new season drop, new operators, new weapons and attachments, and new skins galore are sure to be a part of it.

We just hope you get to pilot a mech suit.

Image credit: Activision

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

promotional image of a tesla model x driving along a highway against a scenic mountain backdrop
Tesla cars end support for PC video gaming
Owen Good
A screencap from the announcement video for call of duty x Gundam crossover. the shadow of a large robot is seen on the side of a large building.
Call of Duty’s next crossover is one that nobody could have guessed
Ali Rees
fallout x fortnite announcement image
Fallout x Fortnite: Release date, skins, leaks, event details, and more
Jacob Woodward
A blonde model sports a pair of Bloks+ Tints from Zenni.
Zenni Optical launches stylish colorful blue light protection for gamers with Blokz+ Tints range
Paul McNally
in a scene from EA Sports' College Football 25, a player from the University of Alabama Crimson Tide points in triumph with a sold-out Bryant-Denny Stadium behind him
College football is back with a glorious gameplay trailer from EA Sports
Owen Good

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Solana's Meme Coin 'Sealana' Surpasses $2 Million in Crypto Presale
Cryptocurrency

Solana's Meme Coin 'Sealana' Surpasses $2 Million in Crypto Presale
Petar Jovanović17 mins

The new Solana meme coin Sealana passed through the $2 million mark today in its ongoing crypto presale. This milestone is important to Sealana's team since it pushes them towards...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.