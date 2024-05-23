Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced 

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has been announced as the newest title in the fabled first-person shooter series. As per a recent Xbox Wire post, this installment returns to the numbered format for this covert operations-driven take.

The features coming to the shooter will be fully revealed immediately after the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9, 2024, starting at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.

A YouTube announcement video followed the announcement, saying “The Truth Lies,” on the eyes of the iconic Mount Rushmore.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

The game’s social channel on X posted a cryptic Cerberus-style head over a black inscribed dollar bill. Call of Duty has told fans to get ready, as “A dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise begins.”

A dark new chapter of the Black Ops franchise begins. Call of Duty: #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/db3lPR0ibI — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 23, 2024

As we previously reported, speculation was rife about a Gulf War-themed take on the Black Ops series, with a projected November release date. The post-Xbox Games Showcase event will no doubt confirm our suspicions that a late fall release is on the cards for this title, but it might have a slightly different theme.

Until the Xbox Showcase event, cryptic messaging and rumors will abound about the subject and the era this Call of Duty game will take place in.

The event will follow the double-featured format of Starfield Direct. Xbox Wire says, “We’ll be airing a special deep-dive into the next installment in the beloved Call of Duty franchise—Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has the privilege of being center stage in an event that showcases all of Activision, Blizzard, Bethesda, and Xbox Game Studios collaborations.

Since the takeover of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft has yet to fully roll out all the top-tier titles that they have in a bristling portfolio.

So this could be the first time we see the entire might of Microsoft’s pantheon of gaming titles en mass.

Image: Call of Duty.