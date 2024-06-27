Play Xbox games console-free as major titles come to Amazon Fire TV

A new collaboration between Xbox and Amazon is bringing major titles to Fire TV, meaning you can play Xbox games console-free.

In July, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play hundreds of cloud-enabled games through the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices, allowing access without a console. That includes a wide library, featuring games ranging from RPGs like RPGs like Starfield and Fallout 4 to racing games like Forza Horizon 5. The Amazon Fire TV stick also has the ability to run graphically intense Xbox games, such as Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

How to play Xbox Games on Amazon Fire TV

You’ll need either a Fire TV Stick 4K Max or a Fire TV Stick 4K, which start from $49.99, and the free Xbox app downloaded onto your Fire TV device via the Amazon Appstore. You’ll also need a Microsoft account, meaning if you’re already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you’ll have instant access to stream and play hundreds of cloud-enabled titles in the Game Pass Ultimate library. If not, then you’ll need to sign up for the Ultimate membership.

From there, the entire library should be available to play, with support for the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, DualSense or DualShock 4 controllers. No console is required, offering access to selected Xbox games to some for the first time, without the high upfront cost of a console. By comparison, even the cheapest of Xbox consoles start from $299, as opposed to Fire TV’s $49.99 upfront cost.

Even if you already own a console, it’s also a convenient way to play in a different room from where you keep your console, or take your gaming on the go. Because you sign in with your Microsoft account, it will keep your progress within games synced no matter where you go, so long as you stay signed into the cloud.

Featured image: Amazon