WSOP player banned for aggressively insulting others at the table

There have been a couple of dramas at this year’s WSOP event, but the latest theatrics have seen an outspoken player ejected from the whole thing.

The player in question is Will Kassouf, and he has been banned from the remaining events at the World Series of Poker (WSOP) 2025 following controversial behavior during the Main Event at Paris & Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Tournament officials cited repeated violations involving slow play and inappropriate conduct as the reasons for Kassouf’s expulsion. Known for his outspoken style at the table, Kassouf’s ban stemmed from persistent trash-talking, aggressive remarks toward fellow competitors, which included the likes of labeling an opponent “a pr**k” and deliberately delaying his play beyond acceptable limits.

Throughout the event, Kassouf received multiple warnings and penalties for excessive stalling, known in poker as “tanking.” His drawn-out decisions, with one specific 10-minute deliberation over a strong flush hand on Day 2, significantly disrupted game flow, breaching WSOP rules aimed at preserving fairness and timeliness during matches.

The tensions started to boil over on Friday after Kassouf argued extensively with tournament directors, resulting in WSOP Vice President Jack Effel warning Kassouf of further disciplinary action, including potential disqualification.

Ultimately, Kassouf’s 2025 Main Event journey came to a sorry end on Saturday night when his pocket sevens lost out to Kenny Hallaert’s king-five, knocking him out in a respectable 33rd place for a $300,000 payout.

After this elimination, though, Kassouf unleashed an angry outburst, loudly criticizing the outcome and verbally berating other players at his table. His tirade sparked chants of “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” from spectators, after which security, also accompanied by Las Vegas police officers, promptly escorted Kassouf from the tournament area.

Unreal ending to Will Kassouf's run. He erupts on the table after getting eliminated, as play continues. Cant say the Main Event is more interesting without him, for better or worse. pic.twitter.com/s2UClIZWgY — Rex (@Rexwell14) July 13, 2025

Ironically, this followed a recent interview from the WSOP itself in which Kassouf argued poker needed more vibrant characters, suggesting that his provocative approach was an intentional and strategic element of his game.

WSOP officials quite rightly disagreed on this occasion, deciding that Kassouf’s approach crossed the line from entertaining to disruptive. Kassouf now remains banned from the final five events of this year’s WSOP.

Featured image: PokerGO Youtube Channel