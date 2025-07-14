Languagesx
WSOP player banned for aggressively insulting others at the table

WSOP player banned for aggressively insulting others at the table

There have been a couple of dramas at this year’s WSOP event, but the latest theatrics have seen an outspoken player ejected from the whole thing.

The player in question is Will Kassouf, and he has been banned from the remaining events at the World Series of Poker (WSOP) 2025 following controversial behavior during the Main Event at Paris & Horseshoe Las Vegas.

Tournament officials cited repeated violations involving slow play and inappropriate conduct as the reasons for Kassouf’s expulsion. Known for his outspoken style at the table, Kassouf’s ban stemmed from persistent trash-talking, aggressive remarks toward fellow competitors, which included the likes of labeling an opponent “a pr**k” and deliberately delaying his play beyond acceptable limits.

Throughout the event, Kassouf received multiple warnings and penalties for excessive stalling, known in poker as “tanking.” His drawn-out decisions, with one specific 10-minute deliberation over a strong flush hand on Day 2, significantly disrupted game flow, breaching WSOP rules aimed at preserving fairness and timeliness during matches.

The tensions started to boil over on Friday after Kassouf argued extensively with tournament directors, resulting in WSOP Vice President Jack Effel warning Kassouf of further disciplinary action, including potential disqualification.

Ultimately, Kassouf’s 2025 Main Event journey came to a sorry end on Saturday night when his pocket sevens lost out to Kenny Hallaert’s king-five, knocking him out in a respectable 33rd place for a $300,000 payout.

After this elimination, though, Kassouf unleashed an angry outburst, loudly criticizing the outcome and verbally berating other players at his table. His tirade sparked chants of “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye” from spectators, after which security, also accompanied by Las Vegas police officers, promptly escorted Kassouf from the tournament area.

Ironically, this followed a recent interview from the WSOP itself in which Kassouf argued poker needed more vibrant characters, suggesting that his provocative approach was an intentional and strategic element of his game.

WSOP officials quite rightly disagreed on this occasion, deciding that Kassouf’s approach crossed the line from entertaining to disruptive. Kassouf now remains banned from the final five events of this year’s WSOP.

Featured image: PokerGO Youtube Channel

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Jacob Woodward
Deputy Editor

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019.

Gambling

Ukraine to develop online monitoring system for its gambling industry
Graeme Hanna

In Ukraine, the Ministry of Digital Transformation is leading the development of a state monitoring system for the gambling industry.  The initiative is aimed at enhancing transparency, combating illegal operations,...

