Where is Anais in The First Descendant?

In The First Descendant, there is a lot of traversal both in missions and out, sometimes requiring you to find NPCs if you want to progress.

One particularly important NPC in The First Descendant is Magister Anais since she holds the keys to a particular part of the game.

However, if you’re first starting out, you may not be able to locate her on your map.

Here, we’ll take a look at where to find Anais in The First Descendant so you can get straight to utilizing her to her fullest.

Where to find Anais in The First Descendant

As previously mentioned, Anais is a key character in The First Descendant who is essential to various of the game’s mechanics.

Thankfully, it’s not actually too hard to locate her if you do a little exploring in Albion, the social hub of The First Descendant.

Anais can be found in the right hand corner of Albion, and if you follow the marker on screen that almost looks like a fidget spinner, you should be able to get to her.

If you’re still having a bit of trouble though, see the map below where you can see her precise location:

Once you reach Anais, you’ll be able to utilize her to research different characters, weapons, materials, and more.

This is integral to the experience since utilizing different characters for example will enable you to complete certain missions that you’d be otherwise unable to.

Because of this, Anais is likely an NPC you’ll be returning to often, so if you ever have one of those moments where you completely draw a blank, head back here and you’ll know exactly where to go once more.

